Apple working on clamshell foldable iPhone, could launch in 2022

Apple is working on a clamshell folding iPhone just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. YouTuber Jon Prosser revealed in a video that the foldable iPhone could be released in September 2022 or even 2023. He also put out a concept render of the foldable iPhone that looks just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with its clamshell foldable design.

According to Prosser, shells of Apple's clamshell iPhone are being tested at a Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, basically to test the durability of the hinge. Apple is said to use an OLED folding display, which will be supplied by Samsung and not microLED screen.

Apple’s first-ever folding iPhone: What do we know so far?

Previous rumours claimed Apple is also working on a foldable smartphone similar to the Galaxy Z Fold with two screens and a hinge. However, the YouTuber claims that only one type of foldable iPhone could launch initially. Apart from this there is little detail on Apple's foldable iPhone and when it could launch.

Apple has not revealed any information on its first foldable iPhone so the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. But this is not the first time we are hearing about a foldable iPhone by Apple. A previous report by Economic Daily suggests that Chinese suppliers Foxconn and New Nikko have sent samples of folding phones to Apple.

Apple is said to be evaluating whether to use OLED or microLED displays for its folding iPhone. Other reports suggest that the testing phase of devices with folding screens and hinges could begin soon. While the display for Apple’s foldable iPhone could be supplied by Samsung, the hinges will come from New Nikko. Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone could be assembled by Foxconn.

Meanwhile, a GizmoChina report claims that Apple will discontinue the iPad mini after its foldable iPhone is launched. The reason behind this is that the foldable iPhone will be a cross between iPhone and iPad mini. The new foldable iPhone will unfold into a display similar to the iPad Mini. The base model could be priced at $1,499, which is around Rs one lakh on conversion.