Everything we know about 10th-gen entry level iPad

Apple’s 10th-gen entry-level iPad to come with flat edge chassis, new camera design and more: All you need to know

Apple is expected to launch a new entry-level iPad this year. It is tipped to be powered by Apple's A14 chipset and come with a USB Type-C port.

Apple typically introduces its iPad lineup in September alongside its next-generation iPhone models. Reports suggest that the company could launch two three iPad models later this year — two iPad Pro models in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants and a new entry-level iPad model that will replace the current 9th-generation iPad model that was launched in September last year. Also Read - iPhone 14 series launch may get delayed due to China-Taiwan tensions: Report

Now, the upcoming 10th-generation entry-level iPad is expected to come with major upgrades over the 9th-generation iPad. The list not only includes a flat-edge chassis and a new camera design but also a USB-Type C port among other things. So, here is everything we know about the upcoming entry-level iPad model. Also Read - Made in India iPhone 14 to compete with Made in China iPhone 14 for the first time: Analyst

10th-generation Apple iPad expected specifications

MySmartPrice recently got hold of the CAD renders of the upcoming 10th-generation iPad. The leaked CAD renders reveal that the upcoming iPad model will look quite similar to the existing 9th-gen iPad from the front. This means that it will have thin bezels on the sides and thick bezels on the top and bottom. While the top bezel will house a front-facing camera and other sensors, the bottom bezel will house the Touch ID-enabled power button. The next-gen iPad Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to get FaceID. On the design front, the 10th-generation iPad models is also expected to have a camera module that will not only house a single rear camera but also the LED flash. This is sharp departure from the design of the 9th-gen iPad. Additionally, it is tipped to get a flatter chassis and a curved-edge design. Also Read - iPhone hacks: How to permanently erase data from your Apple device

Beyond this, the 10th-gen iPad will get quad speakers that will be placed on the top along with the SIM card tray along with a USB Type-C port — a mandate set by the European Union. The device is expected to miss the 3.5mm jack. The report also says that the upcoming entry-level iPad will measure 248.62 x 179.50 x 6.98mm, which is a tad bit wider yet slimmer than the 9th-generation iPad model.

As far as specifications are concerned, reports hint towards the 10th-generation iPad getting either a 10.2 or a 10.5-inch Retina display along with A14 Bionic chipset and 5G connectivity. The new entry-level iPad is tipped to get iPadOS 16, which Apple is expected to roll out a month later than iOS 14.

10th-generation Apple iPad expected price

As far as pricing is concerned, the 10th-generation Apple iPad is expected to be priced between $349 (Rs 27,760 approx.) and $399 (Rs 31,737 approx.).

Published Date: August 8, 2022 1:20 PM IST
  • Published Date: August 8, 2022 1:20 PM IST

Everything we know about 10th-gen entry level iPad
