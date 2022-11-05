comscore Apple's first foldable device won't be a phone, says Samsung
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apples First Foldable Device Wont Be A Phone Says Samsung
News

Apple's first foldable device won't be a phone, says Samsung

Mobiles

Samsung has reportedly dropped a hint, saying it expects Apple to launch its first foldable device sometime in 2024 and it won't be a phone.

Highlights

  • Samsung has reportedly said Apple may launch its first foldable device in 2024.
  • However, this device may not be a phone but a tablet.
  • Apple's first foldable device may cost at least $2,500.
apple-foldable-iphone

Image: 91mobiles

Apple has been long-rumoured to be working on a foldable device, but nothing has turned into reality so far. Several rumours, as well as concepts, have cropped up over the past few years, suggesting what Apple’s first foldable would be like. Would it be like the Samsung Galaxy Flip or like the Fold? Now, Samsung has reportedly dropped a hint, saying it expects Apple to launch its first foldable device sometime in 2024 and it won’t be a phone. Apple may launch a foldable tablet, instead. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch in February 2023 with a mix of Exynos 2300 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

According to the Korean publication, The Elec, Samsung executives from the mobile division held talks with the suppliers last month to discuss the smartphone market. One of the topics of the discussion was Apple’s rumoured foldable device, for which Samsung’s representatives said they expect Apple to launch its foldable device in two years. Samsung executives also said that the device that Apple is allegedly working on is not a phone, but a tablet. It could even be a laptop since foldable laptops are a thing now. Also Read - Samsung says Apple is likely to launch a foldable tablet by 2024

Corroborating the report, industry analyst firm CCI Insights (via 9to5Google) last month said that launching a foldable iPhone is not very feasible at this point and would be risky for Apple. However, releasing a foldable tablet or a laptop would make more sense. An iPad, for instance, would be better suited to be a part of the experiment for a foldable device. While it is not clear how much the foldable Apple device would cost, analysts believe it may go on sale at around $2,500 as and when it arrives in the market. Also Read - India smartphone market drops 11 percent in Q3; more decline expected

Samsung executives also said at the meeting that the foldable device market is expected to grow 80 percent by 2025. The South Korean company also said that 90 percent of foldable device users are willing to upgrade to another foldable device in the future. That paints a bright picture for foldable phones, which, despite existing for more than three years, are still not mainstream anywhere. One of the reasons could be the high price. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 costs Rs 1,84,999 in India. Apple’s foldable device is expected to cost more, considering its premium branding.

  • Published Date: November 5, 2022 10:50 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Twitter saw massive revenue drop as activist groups pressured advertisers, says Musk
Apps
Twitter saw massive revenue drop as activist groups pressured advertisers, says Musk
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar in a single Airtel plan: How to activate OTT services on your mobile number

How To

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar in a single Airtel plan: How to activate OTT services on your mobile number

Twitter fires over 50 percent employees in India

News

Twitter fires over 50 percent employees in India

Realme 10 4G design revealed to show color options

Mobiles

Realme 10 4G design revealed to show color options

Samsung Galaxy S23 launch tipped for February 2023

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23 launch tipped for February 2023

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple's first foldable device won't be a phone, says Samsung

New OTT release November 2022: Top 7 movies and web series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5

New OTT release November 2022: Top 7 movies and web series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5

Twitter fires over 50 percent employees in India

Xiaomi reportedly misled Deutsche Bank on 'illegal' royalty payments: ED

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you still can't use them

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price

News

Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price
WhatsApp New Feature, Animated Avatar Feature is in works Now

Features

WhatsApp New Feature, Animated Avatar Feature is in works Now
WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?

News

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?
Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features

News

Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features