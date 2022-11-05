Apple's first foldable device won't be a phone, says Samsung

Apple has been long-rumoured to be working on a foldable device, but nothing has turned into reality so far. Several rumours, as well as concepts, have cropped up over the past few years, suggesting what Apple’s first foldable would be like. Would it be like the Samsung Galaxy Flip or like the Fold? Now, Samsung has reportedly dropped a hint, saying it expects Apple to launch its first foldable device sometime in 2024 and it won’t be a phone. Apple may launch a foldable tablet, instead. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch in February 2023 with a mix of Exynos 2300 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

According to the Korean publication, The Elec, Samsung executives from the mobile division held talks with the suppliers last month to discuss the smartphone market. One of the topics of the discussion was Apple’s rumoured foldable device, for which Samsung’s representatives said they expect Apple to launch its foldable device in two years. Samsung executives also said that the device that Apple is allegedly working on is not a phone, but a tablet. It could even be a laptop since foldable laptops are a thing now. Also Read - Samsung says Apple is likely to launch a foldable tablet by 2024

Corroborating the report, industry analyst firm CCI Insights (via 9to5Google) last month said that launching a foldable iPhone is not very feasible at this point and would be risky for Apple. However, releasing a foldable tablet or a laptop would make more sense. An iPad, for instance, would be better suited to be a part of the experiment for a foldable device. While it is not clear how much the foldable Apple device would cost, analysts believe it may go on sale at around $2,500 as and when it arrives in the market. Also Read - India smartphone market drops 11 percent in Q3; more decline expected

Samsung executives also said at the meeting that the foldable device market is expected to grow 80 percent by 2025. The South Korean company also said that 90 percent of foldable device users are willing to upgrade to another foldable device in the future. That paints a bright picture for foldable phones, which, despite existing for more than three years, are still not mainstream anywhere. One of the reasons could be the high price. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 costs Rs 1,84,999 in India. Apple’s foldable device is expected to cost more, considering its premium branding.