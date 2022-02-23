comscore Apple's foldable iPhone might not launch until 2025
Apple’s foldable iPhone delayed until 2025 as the company works on foldable MacBook first: Report

Apple is currently in talks with suppliers about a 20-inch foldable display. It makes sense if the company is planning to work on foldable MacBooks.

Image: 91mobiles

Several tech giants including Samsung, Huawei, Oppo have already debuted in the foldable smartphone segment but one of the major tech companies, Apple is in no hurry to throw its hat in the ring. Although it was rumoured that Apple will launch a foldable iPhone soon, recent reports have hinted that users might take longer than expected. Also Read - iPhone 13 discounted in India, available at an effective price of Rs 50,900

As per a report by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, Apple’s foldable iPhone might not launch before 2025. The reason behind the delay is that the company is shifting its focus to work on all-screen foldable MacBooks. Prior to this, a foldable iPhone was expected to arrive in 2023 or 2024. Also Read - Apple might release four new Macs with M2 chip this year

Apple is currently in talks with suppliers about a 20-inch foldable display. It makes sense if the company is planning to work on foldable MacBooks. Expected to be used in folded and full opened forms, these MacBook models are likely to launch in 2026 or 2027. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to offer 8GB RAM: Report

Going by an old report, it is suggested that it could span 8-inch and come with a WQD+ flexible OLED display with Samsung Display providing the main screen components for it. The DDI display controller will be from Samsung Foundry.

It is further suggested that the Cupertino tech major could use a silver nanowire touch solution for the foldable iPhone’s screen so as to have an edge over Samsung‘s Y-Octa display and will prove helpful for future foldable devices that can have multiple folds, “rollable, medium to large size display, and durability.” The nanowire tech is currently being used for the HomePod.

For the unversed, Apple is expected to launch a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac, and a redesigned MacBook Air, all powered by the upcoming M2 chip. Apple is expected to launch 5G iPhone SE, 5G iPad Air, a new Mac, iOS 15.4 update on March 8.

  • Published Date: February 23, 2022 1:26 PM IST

