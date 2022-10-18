comscore Apple's iPad 2022 has a bigger screen, USB-C, and comes in funky colours
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apples Ipad 2022 Has A Bigger Screen Usb C And Comes In Funky Colours
News

Apple's iPad 2022 has a bigger screen, USB-C, and comes in funky colours

Mobiles

The new Apple iPad 2022 comes in new funky colours -- blue, pink, yellow, and silver -- the same ones that Apple introduced with last year's 24-inch iMac.

ipad109

Alongside the new iPad Pro 2022, Apple also launched a bigger and better iPad. The vanilla iPad now has a larger 10.9-inch screen with a modern iPad Pro-like look. The edges are flatter, while the bezels are slimmer. But more than anything, the new iPad 2022 comes in new funky colours — the same ones that Apple introduced with last year’s 24-inch iMac. Also present is the USB-C port, bringing Apple closer to complying with standardisation laws such as that of the European Union.

There are several visual changes on the new iPad. In addition to new colours – blue, pink, yellow, and silver, the iPad, for the first time, has its webcam moved to the longer side of the display, making it suitable for taking video calls on a wide aspect ratio. The headphone jack has been killed this time, which is a dealbreaker. But that’s not it. The Home button is also no more present. Apple has instead put Touch ID on the power button available on the edge of the iPad just so it looks more consistent with the rest of iPad models.

Apple iPad 2022 price in India

The iPad 2022’s Wi-Fi models start at Rs 44,900, while its Wi-Fi + Cellular models are priced at Rs 59,900 onwards. Both models come in 64GB and 256GB storage options. Apple’s new Magic Keyboard Folio costs Rs 24,900, while the Smart Folio is priced at Rs 8,500. While the pre-orders have already started on the Apple Store, the shipping will begin on Wednesday, October 26 in India.

Apple iPad 2022 specifications

The new iPad 2022 does not use the new M2 chip but goes for the older A14 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 12 series. According to Apple, the A14 Bionic “makes the new iPad up to 5x faster than the best-selling Android tablet,3 and for users looking to upgrade from a device like iPad (7th generation), they will see up to 3x improvement in overall performance with the new iPad.” It should be able to handle most tasks, but people expecting it to power resource-intensive tasks should look for other options. The new iPad runs iPadOS 16, which will soon be available to all eligible iPad models.

There is also a better 12-megapixel horizontally-placed front camera on the iPad, along with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. This feature puts people in a video call in focus no matter where they are. The iPad 2022 also has an improved 12-megapixel rear camera that supports 4K video recording with support for 240fps slo-mo. You get dual microphones for better audio capturing, while stereo speakers “offer a great video-viewing experience.” The iPad has Wi-Fi 6 and support for 5G (only sub-6GHz) through both physical SIM cards and eSIM.

  • Published Date: October 18, 2022 9:48 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

iPadOS 16 will be available from October 24
News
iPadOS 16 will be available from October 24
How to enable Emergency SOS on Android

How To

How to enable Emergency SOS on Android

Delhi to get over 100 EV charging stations in 2 months

automobile

Delhi to get over 100 EV charging stations in 2 months

Nothing ear (1) price in India hiked, Carl Pei blames increase in costs

Wearables

Nothing ear (1) price in India hiked, Carl Pei blames increase in costs

13th Gen Intel Core processors arrive in India: Check details

News

13th Gen Intel Core processors arrive in India: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple's iPad 2022 has a bigger screen, USB-C, and comes in funky colours

iPadOS 16 will be available from October 24

Apple iPad Pro 2022 with M2 chip launched, price in India starts at Rs 81,900

Delhi to get over 100 EV charging stations in 2 months

13th Gen Intel Core processors arrive in India: Check details

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More