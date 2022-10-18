Apple's iPad 2022 has a bigger screen, USB-C, and comes in funky colours

Alongside the new iPad Pro 2022, Apple also launched a bigger and better iPad. The vanilla iPad now has a larger 10.9-inch screen with a modern iPad Pro-like look. The edges are flatter, while the bezels are slimmer. But more than anything, the new iPad 2022 comes in new funky colours — the same ones that Apple introduced with last year’s 24-inch iMac. Also present is the USB-C port, bringing Apple closer to complying with standardisation laws such as that of the European Union.

There are several visual changes on the new iPad. In addition to new colours – blue, pink, yellow, and silver, the iPad, for the first time, has its webcam moved to the longer side of the display, making it suitable for taking video calls on a wide aspect ratio. The headphone jack has been killed this time, which is a dealbreaker. But that’s not it. The Home button is also no more present. Apple has instead put Touch ID on the power button available on the edge of the iPad just so it looks more consistent with the rest of iPad models.

Apple iPad 2022 price in India

The iPad 2022’s Wi-Fi models start at Rs 44,900, while its Wi-Fi + Cellular models are priced at Rs 59,900 onwards. Both models come in 64GB and 256GB storage options. Apple’s new Magic Keyboard Folio costs Rs 24,900, while the Smart Folio is priced at Rs 8,500. While the pre-orders have already started on the Apple Store, the shipping will begin on Wednesday, October 26 in India.

Apple iPad 2022 specifications

The new iPad 2022 does not use the new M2 chip but goes for the older A14 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 12 series. According to Apple, the A14 Bionic “makes the new iPad up to 5x faster than the best-selling Android tablet,3 and for users looking to upgrade from a device like iPad (7th generation), they will see up to 3x improvement in overall performance with the new iPad.” It should be able to handle most tasks, but people expecting it to power resource-intensive tasks should look for other options. The new iPad runs iPadOS 16, which will soon be available to all eligible iPad models.

There is also a better 12-megapixel horizontally-placed front camera on the iPad, along with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. This feature puts people in a video call in focus no matter where they are. The iPad 2022 also has an improved 12-megapixel rear camera that supports 4K video recording with support for 240fps slo-mo. You get dual microphones for better audio capturing, while stereo speakers “offer a great video-viewing experience.” The iPad has Wi-Fi 6 and support for 5G (only sub-6GHz) through both physical SIM cards and eSIM.