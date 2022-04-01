comscore No, iPhone 14 is not getting under-display fingerprint sensor
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apples Iphone 14 Isnt Getting Under Display Touch Id Fingerprint Sensor Anytime Soon
News

Apple’s iPhone 14 isn’t getting under-display Touch ID fingerprint sensor anytime soon

Mobiles

The Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will retain the Apple A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13 series and iPhone SE 3, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get a new Apple A16 Bionic chip.

iphone 14

Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to be launched later this year. Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals. A report states that the iPhone 14 series has crossed the development stage. Also Read - Snapchat lets you share videos directly from YouTube: Here’s how

As per a MacRumors report, researcher Jeff Pu in a research note with Haitong International Securities claimed that both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. Additionally, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also shared similar information earlier this year. He also said that the upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video. Also Read - Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G India pricing leaked ahead of April 12 launch

Apple, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders.

As per the report, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analyst believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. Also Read - Instagram now lets you multitask as you DM your friends

The latest reports claim that the diagonal length of the high-resolution image sensor of the iPhone 14 Pro will be between 25 percent and 35 percent larger than the 12-megapixel version. In addition, the 7-piece (7P) lens for the sensor will also increase by between 5 percent and 10 percent. According to the same, the 48MP lens may be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro model only and not to the vanilla variant.

Representational Image

Specifications

The Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will retain the Apple A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13 series and iPhone SE 3, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get a new Apple A16 Bionic chip. Recently it was also rumored that the dimensions of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could be taller, which would be due to a new camera module. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been rumored to come with a pill-shaped punch-hole display instead of a notch on several earlier occasions.

Ahead of the iPhone 14 series announcement, Apple will host its annual developer conference at WWDC 2022. According to tipsters, the Apple WWDC conference will begin on June 6.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 1, 2022 10:47 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G India pricing leaked online: Check details
Mobiles
Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G India pricing leaked online: Check details
Apple releases iOS 15.4.1: Here's what's new

News

Apple releases iOS 15.4.1: Here's what's new

Instagram gets 7 new features: Check details here

Apps

Instagram gets 7 new features: Check details here

Nothing says it will announce "(1) more thing" today: All we know so far

News

Nothing says it will announce "(1) more thing" today: All we know so far

Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch confirmed, phone to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch confirmed, phone to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

No, iPhone 14 is not getting under-display fingerprint sensor

Apple releases iOS 15.4.1: Here's what's new

Instagram gets 7 new features: Check details here

Nothing says it will announce "(1) more thing" today: All we know so far

Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch confirmed, phone to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Apple यूजर्स होंगे Sad! iPhone 14 में नहीं मिलेंगे एंड्रॉइड फोन वाले ये फीचर्स

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G जल्द ही भारत में होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने टीजर रिलीज कर किया खुलासा

Hero Destini 125 XTEC ब्लूटूथ कनेक्टिविटी और LED हेडलाइट्स के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Tata Motors का अपकमिंग इलेक्ट्रिक वीइकल 6 अप्रैल को होगा भारत में लॉन्च, हो सकती है नई टाटा नेक्सन

BSNL यूजर केवल 1 रुपये ज्यादा देकर डेली 1GB की जगह पाएं डेली 3GB डेटा, जानें कैस

Latest Videos

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

No, iPhone 14 is not getting under-display fingerprint sensor
Mobiles
No, iPhone 14 is not getting under-display fingerprint sensor
Apple releases iOS 15.4.1: Here's what's new

News

Apple releases iOS 15.4.1: Here's what's new
Instagram gets 7 new features: Check details here

Apps

Instagram gets 7 new features: Check details here
Nothing says it will announce "(1) more thing" today: All we know so far

News

Nothing says it will announce "(1) more thing" today: All we know so far
Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch confirmed, phone to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch confirmed, phone to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers