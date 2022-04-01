No, iPhone 14 is not getting under-display fingerprint sensor

Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to be launched later this year. Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals. A report states that the iPhone 14 series has crossed the development stage. Also Read - Snapchat lets you share videos directly from YouTube: Here’s how

As per a MacRumors report, researcher Jeff Pu in a research note with Haitong International Securities claimed that both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. Additionally, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also shared similar information earlier this year. He also said that the upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video. Also Read - Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G India pricing leaked ahead of April 12 launch

As per the report, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analyst believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. Also Read - Instagram now lets you multitask as you DM your friends

The latest reports claim that the diagonal length of the high-resolution image sensor of the iPhone 14 Pro will be between 25 percent and 35 percent larger than the 12-megapixel version. In addition, the 7-piece (7P) lens for the sensor will also increase by between 5 percent and 10 percent. According to the same, the 48MP lens may be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro model only and not to the vanilla variant.

Specifications

The Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will retain the Apple A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13 series and iPhone SE 3, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get a new Apple A16 Bionic chip. Recently it was also rumored that the dimensions of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could be taller, which would be due to a new camera module. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been rumored to come with a pill-shaped punch-hole display instead of a notch on several earlier occasions.

Ahead of the iPhone 14 series announcement, Apple will host its annual developer conference at WWDC 2022. According to tipsters, the Apple WWDC conference will begin on June 6.