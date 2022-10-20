comscore iPhone SE 4 will look like iPhone XR: Report
News

Apple’s iPhone SE 4 will borrow iPhone XR’s design: Report

Mobiles

Apple’s iPhone SE 4 is likely to get the iPhone XR like design unlike the iPhone SE 2022 that looked like the iPhone 8.

Highlights

  • Apple is likely to launch iPhone SE 4 in 2023.
  • The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to come with iPhone XR like design.
  • The iPhone SE 4 is likely to get a bigger 6.1-inch LCD display.
iPhone SE 4

Image: Jon Prosser/ Ian Zelbo

Apple launched the iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022 earlier this year with A15 Bionic chipset, 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera. Now, a new report says that the iPhone SE 4 or the budget iPhone model that will launch in 2023 will get a major upgrade in terms of the design. Also Read - Apple gives price hike of up to Rs 6,000 to iPad Mini (2021), iPad Air (2022)

The second and third-gen iPhone SE models that arrived in 2020 and 2022 respectively came with a design that resembled the iPhone 8 that was launched back in 2017. Now, a new report by noted Apple tipster Jon Prosser says that iPhone SE 4 that will launch sometime next year will get a design that resembles the iPhone XR, which made a debut alongside the iPhone X, the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max back in 2018. While that might not seem like a lot, but on ground, it translates to getting a bigger display and Face ID — a feature that has been a standard in Apple’s iPhones for a long time now. Also Read - Microsoft plans to take on App Store, Play Store with Xbox-branded mobile game store

While the new report does not mention anything about the iPhone SE 2023’s technical specifications, it isn’t hard to guess that it will come with a bigger 6.1-inch LCD display, Face ID, slimmer bezels and an updated processor, that is, A16 Bionic at the very least. It is unlikely that Apple will pack the iPhone SE 2022 with a Face ID and Touch ID both as it is likely to drive up the costs significantly. Also Read - Digital art gives a wide reach, brings ideas together more quickly and efficiently: Sudeepti Tucker

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Prosser has tipped the iPhone SE 2023 to get a design upgrade. Back in August, the tipster had made a similar prediction. Prosser’s claims match up to a prediction made by display analyst Ross Young, who said that the iPhone SE‌ 2022 successor will get a 6.1-inch display and a notch on the top and Ming Chi-Kuo who made a similar forecast back in 2019.

Separately, Apple recently increase the price of its budget iPhone SE 2022 in India. The third-gen iPhone SE model was launched at a starting price of Rs 43,900 in India for the 64GB variant. The same variant now costs Rs 49,900 in the country.

  • Published Date: October 20, 2022 4:14 PM IST
