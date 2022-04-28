comscore Now you can fix your iPhone using Apple’s Self Service Repair program
Apple’s Self Service Repair officially launched: All you need to know

Apple’s Self Service Repair is available in the US, to start with, and will expand to additional countries — in Europe — later this year.

Apple’s Self Service Repair officially launched: All you need to know

Apple has officially announced the roll out of Self Service Repair, providing repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools through the Apple Self Service Repair Store. The service is available in the US, to start with, and will expand to additional countries — in Europe — later this year. Currently, the iPhone maker has not revealed any timeline for the launch of the repair program for the Indian market. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro to come with pill-shaped notch, slim bezels: Report

Available through Apple Self Service Repair Store, this new online store will have more than 200 individual parts and tools. Initially, Apple is enabling customers to complete repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and iPhone SE (3rd generation), such as the display, battery, and camera. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know about the upcoming flagship series so far

The the program will also include manuals, parts, and tools to perform repairs on Mac computers with Apple silicon. The Apple tools available to customers on the Self Service Repair Store are the same as used by Apple’s repair network. They are custom designed to help provide the best repairs for Apple products, and are engineered to withstand the rigors of high-volume, professional repair operations where safety and reliability are the utmost priority. Also Read - Google Play will now show what data apps collect, how they use it

Apple will offer tool rental kits for $49, so that customers who do not want to purchase tools for a single repair still have access to these professional repair tools. The weeklong rental kits will ship to customers for free. Self Service Repair is part of Apple’s efforts to further expand access to repairs. For the vast majority of customers who do not have experience repairing electronic devices, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair.

Over the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training, including more than 3,000 Independent Repair Providers. A global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers supports more than 100,000 active technicians. As a result, in the US, eight out of 10 Apple customers are located within 20 minutes of an authorized service provider.

  • Published Date: April 28, 2022 10:14 AM IST

