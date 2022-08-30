Apple’s next-generation iPhone SE is likely to come with some major updates this year. According to YouTuber Jon Prosser, the upcoming iPhone SE model is likely to resemble iPhone XR in terms of design, unlike iPhone SE 2022 which looked like iPhone 8. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 30W fast charging tipped once again

Next-gen iPhone SE expected specifications, features

Prosser elaborated that there is a chance that Apple will do away with huge bezels and home button and introduce a notch, Face ID and slimmer bezels in the upcoming iPhone SE model. He further added that this handset is likely to be named as iPhone SE 4. For the unversed, iPhone XR has now been discontinued. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro may click better ultrawide photos even in low light

iPhone XR had a 6.1-inch LCD display, which will be up from iPhone SE 2022’s 4.7-inch LCD display, if the company plans to adapt the same design. Notably, iPhone XR has a bigger battery than the current iPhone SE model. Hence, we might also witness a larger battery in the upcoming handset. Also Read - Apple Watch Pro might feature a flat display and a 47mm case: Report

In terms of camera, both the latest iPhone SE and iPhone XR come with a single 12MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 7-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are chances that the company might add a sensor or improve these sensors with new features like Night Mode.

The current iPhone SE is powered by an A15 Bionic chip same as the iPhone 13. Notably, there are rumours that the upcoming iPhone 14 series will also be powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Chances are, iPhone SE 4 will also come with an A15 Bionic chip.

Notably, it is not yet confirmed as to when will the company launch this new iPhone model. On September 7, Apple is expected to launch iPhone 14 series which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max. Additionally, Apple might also launch Apple Watch Series 8 which might include Apple Watch Pro as well.