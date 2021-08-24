A new OnePlus 9 series phone is coming later this year and there’s already a substantial amount of hype surrounding it. The OnePlus 9RT, as it is expected to be called, will essentially be a mildly updated variant of the OnePlus 9R. While the previous leak had little to share, tipsters from China have now revealed an entire specs sheet online, leaving little for the imagination. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds price in India and sale date revealed: Check details here

The OnePlus 9RT, as the original leak suggested, is essentially a mild update that takes the cameras from the Nord 2. It is going to retain the same chipset, same battery, same charging speeds, and save everything, except for the rear cameras (and probably the design). The leaked spec sheet does not reveal anything surprising, apart from the hint of OnePlus going for a matte colourway on the T model.

OnePlus 9RT leaks in all its glory

The OnePlus 9RT is essentially a OnePlus 9R with new cameras, as it seems from the leak by Arsenal on Weibo. That means you can expect the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 at duty along with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. OnePlus will use a new 6.5-inch Samsung E3 AMOLED display on the 9RT, which will support a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

The 4500mAh battery remains along with the 65W fast charging that we are already familiar with on the current model. The front gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection whereas the rear will have a new Gorilla Glass with a frosted finish. The latter seems to be a new addition over the 9R as the black 9R was the only one with the matte finish.

What changes majorly is the camera setup. OnePlus will borrow the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor from the Nord 2. This will be assisted by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel black & white sensor. There’s no dedicated macro camera on the 9RT. The front camera continues to have a 16-megapixel sensor.

The leak also reveals the pricing for the Chinese market. Despite all the changes, the OnePlus 9RT is said to start at 2999 Yuan (approx. Rs 34,000). That could translate to no change in the pricing for the 9RT over the 9R in India. This will still make the OnePlus 9R one of the pricier Snapdragon 870 phones you can buy in India.

Since this is all unverified information, it is ideal if we wait for an official update from OnePlus. With September approaching soon, OnePlus could make the announcements soon. Base don rumours, OnePlus is bringing T series upgrade for the 9R only; the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will continue until the OnePlus 10 series drops next year.