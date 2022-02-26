Asus is all set to bring back the Zenfone smartphone series to India by launching its Zenfone 8 series. The company has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone series will debut in India on February 28. Notably, Zenfone 8 series was launched in May 2021 but due to COVID-19 lockdown, Asus failed to launch it in India. The company has confirmed that the smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Also Read - Upcoming smartphone launches in India in November 2021

Asus has revealed that Zenfone 8 will be launched as Asus 8Z in India on Flipkart. The company has tweeted that the launch will take place on February 28 at 12 pm. It is not yet clear if the company will launch its Zenfone 8 Flip in India alongside Asus 8Z or not.

Asus 8Z expected specifications, features

Going by the global variant of Asus Zenfone 8, Asus 8Z will feature a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED screen that has a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,110 nits peak brightness and support for HDR 10+. The smartphone will come with a punch hole camera. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and offer up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For photography, Asus 8Z will sport a dual rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone will come with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 camera.

It comes with three microphones with OZO Audio Zoom and has a noise-reduction tech. Asus 8z will also come with stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound. Asus 8Z will be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Asus 8Z expected pricing

In Europe, Asus Zenfone 8 was launched at €599 (approx Rs 50,600). The smartphone is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 50,000 in India as well.