comscore Asus Z8 with Snapdragon 888 SoC to launch in India on February 28
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Asus 8z confirmed to launch in India on February 28
News

Asus 8z confirmed to launch in India on February 28

Mobiles

Asus 8Z will come with a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED screen that has a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,000 mAh battery and more.

zenfone 8

Asus is all set to bring back the Zenfone smartphone series to India by launching its Zenfone 8 series. The company has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone series will debut in India on February 28. Notably, Zenfone 8 series was launched in May 2021 but due to COVID-19 lockdown, Asus failed to launch it in India. The company has confirmed that the smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Also Read - Upcoming smartphone launches in India in November 2021

Asus has revealed that Zenfone 8 will be launched as Asus 8Z in India on Flipkart. The company has tweeted that the launch will take place on February 28 at 12 pm. It is not yet clear if the company will launch its Zenfone 8 Flip in India alongside Asus 8Z or not. Also Read - Phones that just got confirmed to launch in India: Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2 and more

Asus 8Z expected specifications, features

Going by the global variant of Asus Zenfone 8, Asus 8Z will feature a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED screen that has a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,110 nits peak brightness and support for HDR 10+. The smartphone will come with a punch hole camera. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and offer up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For photography, Asus 8Z will sport a dual rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone will come with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 camera.

It comes with three microphones with OZO Audio Zoom and has a noise-reduction tech. Asus 8z will also come with stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound. Asus 8Z will be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Asus 8Z expected pricing

In Europe, Asus Zenfone 8 was launched at €599 (approx Rs 50,600). The smartphone is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 50,000 in India as well.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 26, 2022 10:44 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Asus Z8 with Snapdragon 888 SoC to launch in India on February 28
Mobiles
Asus Z8 with Snapdragon 888 SoC to launch in India on February 28
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian leaders request Tim Cook to block Russians from App Store

News

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian leaders request Tim Cook to block Russians from App Store

Honda may be planning to launch Activa E electric scooter. Here s why

Electric Vehicle

Honda may be planning to launch Activa E electric scooter. Here s why

Here are the top 5 features coming to WhatsApp soon

Photo Gallery

Here are the top 5 features coming to WhatsApp soon

Here are the top 5 features coming to WhatsApp soon

Photo Gallery

Here are the top 5 features coming to WhatsApp soon

Ukraine wages social media war against Russia

Apps

Ukraine wages social media war against Russia

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian leaders request Tim Cook to block Russians from App Store

Honda may be planning to launch Activa E electric scooter. Here s why

Nokia launches new PureBook Pro laptops with Intel 12th Gen chipsets

India's Largest OnePlus Experience Store is Live: Watch Details

Ukraine wages social media war against Russia

Motorola Edge 30 Pro First Look

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Apple, Facebook, Uber and more respond to the situation

How to Hide Apps and Folders on Android Smartphone

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus Z8 with Snapdragon 888 SoC to launch in India on February 28

Mobiles

Asus Z8 with Snapdragon 888 SoC to launch in India on February 28
Asus Zenfone 8 India launch imminent as pre-sale page goes live

Mobiles

Asus Zenfone 8 India launch imminent as pre-sale page goes live
Asus ZenFone 8 series officially launching in India

News

Asus ZenFone 8 series officially launching in India
Asus Zenfone 8 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Mi 11 Ultra vs iPhone 12 comparison

Features

Asus Zenfone 8 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Mi 11 Ultra vs iPhone 12 comparison
Asus Zenfone 8 launched: Snapdragon 888 SoC, 16GB RAM, 120hz refresh rate and a compact size

Mobiles

Asus Zenfone 8 launched: Snapdragon 888 SoC, 16GB RAM, 120hz refresh rate and a compact size

हिंदी समाचार

Asus 8z भारत में 28 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या है इस फोन में खास

Vi (Vodafone-idea) ने यूजर्स को दिया जबरदस्त झटका, इस प्लान में कम किया 24GB डेटा

Free Fire MAX में फ्री मिल रहे Mr Waggor पेट समेत कई रिवॉर्ड, बस करना होगा यह काम

Free Fire MAX में गोल्ड से मिलने वाले 5 धमाकेदार कैरेक्टर, रैंक बढ़ाने में करते हैं मदद

Oppo Pad हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

India's Largest OnePlus Experience Store is Live: Watch Details

News

India's Largest OnePlus Experience Store is Live: Watch Details
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launched in India | Check out the First Look and Unboxing of the Smartphone

Hands On

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launched in India | Check out the First Look and Unboxing of the Smartphone
Infinix Zero 5G: Best buy at Rs 19,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Infinix Zero 5G: Best buy at Rs 19,999? | 10 Talking Points
How to Hide Apps and Folders on Your Android Smartphone

Features

How to Hide Apps and Folders on Your Android Smartphone

News

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian leaders request Tim Cook to block Russians from App Store
News
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian leaders request Tim Cook to block Russians from App Store
Honda may be planning to launch Activa E electric scooter. Here s why

Electric Vehicle

Honda may be planning to launch Activa E electric scooter. Here s why
Nokia launches new PureBook Pro laptops with Intel 12th Gen chipsets

Laptops

Nokia launches new PureBook Pro laptops with Intel 12th Gen chipsets
India's Largest OnePlus Experience Store is Live: Watch Details

News

India's Largest OnePlus Experience Store is Live: Watch Details
Ukraine wages social media war against Russia

Apps

Ukraine wages social media war against Russia

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers