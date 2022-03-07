Asus 8z goes on sale for the first time via Flipkart: Check out offers, deals, discounts, price

Asus 8z’s first sale in India begins today, i.e., March 7. The smartphone debuted as ZenFone 8 last year in Europe and Taiwan. It has a 5.9-inch display, dual rear cameras, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. In addition, Asus 8z also features triple microphones, OZO Audio Zoom, and a proprietary Noise Reduction technology. Also Read - Asus 8z launched in India with Snapdragon 888 5G, 4,000mAh battery

Price

Asus 8z is priced at Rs 42,999 for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The company has launched this smartphone in two color options- Horizon Silver and Obsidian Black. Also Read - Asus 8z confirmed to launch in India on February 28

Sale, discount, deals

Asus 8z is up for sale for the first time in India today, i.e., March 7 via Flipkart. The sale will start at 12 pm. You can avail of 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Additionally, you can also get extra Rs 6000 off on the smartphone. You can also get Google Pixel Buds A-series at Rs 6999. However, you can also sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get a Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs 100. The EMI starts from Rs 1,470 per month.

Specifications

Asus 8z features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with ZenUI 8 on top. For protection, the company has given Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Talking about the camera features, the Asus 8z is equipped with a dual rear camera setup housing a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it comes with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 camera at the front. The front camera also supports a dual phase-detection autofocus lens.

For connectivity, Asus 8z is equipped with Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi 6. Sensors on the board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyro, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. In addition, the company has given stereo speakers and triple microphones. On storage, the Asus 8z comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1.