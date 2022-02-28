comscore Asus 8z launched in India: Check price, specs, availability
Asus 8z launched in India with Snapdragon 888 5G, 4,000mAh battery

The Asus 8z will go on sale in India via Flipkart on March 7.

Asus today launched the Asus 8z in India. The phone was launched as the Asus Zenfone 8 in May last year. Now, close to a year later, Asus has finally launched the phone in India. In India, the Asus 8z competes with the likes of the OnePlus 9RT and the iQoo 9 among others. Also Read - Asus 8z confirmed to launch in India on February 28

Asus 8z price and availability

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the newly launched Asus 8z costs Rs 42,999 in India. It will go on sale in the country starting 12PM on March 7, 2022, via Flipkart. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5s review: A prosaic gaming beast in town

Asus 8z specifications

The Asus 8z comes with a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch response of 1ms. The display of the phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and it also comes with IP68 water and dust resistant coating. In addition to this, the Asus 8z comes with 112% DCI-P3 colour gamut with a Delta-E colour accuracy. The display of the Asus 8z is also HDR10+ certified. Additionally, the phone comes with a 3D-curved back with frosted-finish anti-glare glass at the back. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 35,000 in India (February 2022): Check out list here

On the performance part, the Asus 8z is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor that is coupled with Adreno 660 graphics with up to 8 GB of fast LPDDR 5 RAM and 128 GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 11 OS with the company’s ZenUI 8 UI on top.

Coming to the battery, the Asus 8z sports a dual-rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera with Sony IMX686 sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with Sony IMX363 sensor.

Asus 8z also features the fastest possible 5G speeds thanks to the support for 11 5G bands, in addition to the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology with 6 GHz support for faster and more stable connections. Asus said that in combination with the main sensor, the ultra-wide camera also enables impressive HDR shots and low-light pictures, boosting dark images by up to 4X in brightness. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with Sony IMX 663 sensor. On the video front, the main camera of the phone is capable of capturing 8k videos at 30 fps and the ultra-wide-angle camera is capable of recording 4K camera at 60 fps.

On the battery front, the Asus 8z sports a 4,000 mAh battery with support for a 30-watt HyperCharge adapter for fast charging. Other features include Cirrus Logic Mono AMPs, 3.5mm audio jack with a Qualcomm Aqstic DAC, WiFi 6, Qualcomm aptX, aptX HD and aptX Adaptive + AAC support and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

  • Published Date: February 28, 2022 2:11 PM IST

