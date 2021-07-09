Asus Zenfone 8 India launch imminent as pre-sale page goes live

Asus Zenfone 8, the compact flagship from the Taiwanese tech conglomerate is coming to India soon. Asus India executive Dinesh Sharma has confirmed that the new Zenfone 8 series will hit the Indian shores, although a tentative date hasn’t been mentioned yet. Also Read - Qualcomm launches a powerful Asus smartphone with price of more than 1 lakh

“To all Fans asking me about our new smartphone’s India launch – the answer is yes. Team is relentlessly working towards the same and we will announce the launch date soon,” the Asus executive mentioned in his Twitter handle. Interestingly the tweet links to an Asus Zenfone 8 pre-sale page which while opening pops up a ‘Notify Me’ option. Also Read - Top student laptops from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000: HP Chromebook, Mi Notebook, and more

To recall, the Asus Zenfone 8 appeared on the Asus India company site in May, however, the device didn’t make it to the Indian smartphone market back then. But with the company’s executive confirming the imminent launch, we might witness the Zenfone 8 launch by this month. Also Read - Mi 12 Ultra to be a massive upgrade, can pack 200MP camera, Snapdragon 895 SoC

Asus Zenfone 8 global price

Asus ZenFone 8 global price starts at EUR 599 (roughly Rs 53,200). The phone comes with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Whether Asus brings the device to India at a similar price range remains to be seen.

Asus Zenfone 8 features, specs

The compact Asus Zenfone 8 flagship features a 5.9-inch (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED HDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip at the helm which is paired with up to 16GB RAM. For photography, the phone offers a 64-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It comes with a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. On the software front, the Asus Zenfone 8 runs Android 11 with ZenUI 8 on top. The phone 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports Quick Charge 4.0, Power Delivery standards. In addition, the phone bags IP68 water and dust resistance, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound. Notably, Asus also introduced a Zenfone 8 Flip phone, however, the device won’t likely be made available for Indian users.