Here's when your Asus smartphone will get Android 13 update
News

Asus reveals Android 13 rollout roadmap for its smartphones: Check details

Mobiles

Asus has shared the Android 13 rollout schedule for its Zenfone series and ROG smartphone. Check when your smartphone will get the update.

Highlights

  • Google launched Android 13 mobile OS earlier this year.
  • Now, Asus has revealed the Android 13 rollout roadmap for its smartphones.
  • ROG Global has also shared the Android 13 rollout roadmap for its smartphones.
Android 13

Image: Asus

Asus has announced the roadmap of availability for Android 13 mobile operating system on its smartphones. The company recently shared when its ROG gaming smartphone and its Zenfone devices will get the much-awaited Android 13 update. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 review: Making a splash

In a tweet via its official Asus handle, the company said that it will start rolling out Android 13 on the Asus Zenfone 9 starting December 2022. The company’s Zenfone 8 series smartphones, which includes the Asus Zenfone 8 and the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip will get Android 13 update starting January 2023. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A33 get stable One UI 5.0: See what's new

Coming to the company ROG smartphone, the company via a tweet from its official ROG Global Twitter handle revealed that the Asus ROG Phone 6D and the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will get the Android 13 update in the first quarter of 2023, which is the same as the Asus ROG Phone 6 and the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro smartphones. On the other hand, the older Asus ROG Phone 5 and the Asus ROG Phone 5s series devices, which includes the Asus ROG Phone 5s and the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro will get the update starting the second quarter of 2023.

Android 13 top features

For the unversed, Google officially rolled out Android 13 mobile operating system back in August this year. Ever since, smartphone makers have been announcing the rollout timeline for the Android 12 successor on their own smartphones. Latest company to share its roadmap is Asus.

As far as the features are concerned, Android 13 comes with Google’s Material You theme that enables users to customise even the non-Google apps as per their phone’s overall theme. It also enables users to customise their bedtime mode with wallpaper dimming and dark theme.

On the safety front, Android 13 lets users select only the specific photos and videos that they need to access with the apps. It also requires the apps that users download to get users’ explicit permission to send notifications. Additionally, Android 13 adopts Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio and it also includes the functionality wherein users can copy content, such as, a URL, picture, text or video — from their Android smartphones and paste it on their tablets.

  Published Date: November 14, 2022 3:43 PM IST
