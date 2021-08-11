Asus is expected to soon introduce another variant of the ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone, called the ROG 5S, which is likely to be a slightly upgraded version of the existing one. The phone is expected to make its entry on August 16, although confirmation is due. Also Read - Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launches in India: Price, specs and all you need to know

Before the company can make some details official, we have some information on the phone’s spec sheet. A new leak suggests that the phone will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chip, which was seen for the first time on the recent Xiaomi Mi Mix 4. Here’s what to expect. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins for Plus members: Check out top deals on smartphones

Asus ROG 5S specs leaked

It is suggested that the upcoming ROG gaming phone will feature an OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. This is similar to the ROG 5’s display specifics. There are chances that the screen size might be the same too. Also Read - Asus ROG Flow X13 review: A power-packed convertible

The smartphone is expected to come in two RAM and storage variants: the one with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and another one with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This is certainly an upgrade to the ROG 5, which only gets a maximum of 12GB of RAM.

According to my friend, August 16th is the release date of the ROG Phone 5s https://t.co/CZB0SwENAS — Chun (@chunvn8888) August 10, 2021

Much like the current Asus gaming phone, the ROG 5S is also expected to get its fuel from a 6,000mAh battery. The phone is speculated to support 65W fast charging. It will most likely run Android 11.

Other details on the device remain unknown. However, we are expected to see a few upgrades in the camera department and some enhanced gaming features might make it to the phone too. Other tidbits might include an advanced cooling system, 5G support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and more.

However, concrete details on the same are unknown at the time of writing. To get a better idea, we need to for Asus to reveal some information. We will keep you posted, so, stay tuned.