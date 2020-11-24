Intro-Asus has launched the Asus Rog Phone 3 smartphone recently. The Asus Rog Phone 3 is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 8 smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8 is priced starting at Rs.44999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Asus Rog Phone 3 and OnePlus 8 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Asus Rog Phone 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 - Specifications Compared, Price, and Features

Display and Design-The Asus Rog Phone 3 features a 6.59″ 19.5:9 AMOLED 10-bit HDR display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55 inch along with a resolution of 1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI. The Asus Rog Phone 3 weighs 240 grams and the OnePlus 8 measures 180g. Also Read - Asus Rog Phone 3 vs OnePlus 8T - Specifications Compared, Processor, Camera, and Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Asus Rog Phone 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The Asus Rog Phone 3 is available in 3 variants. The OnePlus 8 comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Asus Rog Phone 3 vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro - Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Processor

Price-The price range of Asus Rog Phone 3 is based on its different variants. Asus Rog Phone 3 of 8GB +128GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of OnePlus 8 of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is of Rs.44999

Camera -The Asus Rog Phone 3 has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor +13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens + 5-megapixel macro lens main camera whereas, OnePlus 8 has a Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens. main camera. On the front the Asus Rog Phone 3 has 24 Megapixel Selfie Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 has a The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor front camera.

Battery -The battery of Asus Rog Phone 3 is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 of 4300 mAh (non-removable). The Asus Rog Phone 3 runs on Android 10 with ROG UI. The OnePlus 8 runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.