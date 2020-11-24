comscore Asus Rog Phone 3 vs OnePlus 8 - Processor Compared | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Asus Rog Phone 3 vs OnePlus 8 - Processor Compared, Specifications, Battery, and Camera Compared
News

Asus Rog Phone 3 vs OnePlus 8 - Processor Compared, Specifications, Battery, and Camera Compared

Mobiles

Asus Rog Phone 3 of 8GB +128GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of OnePlus 8 of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is of Rs.44999

  • Published: November 24, 2020 3:14 PM IST
Asus ROG Phone 3 Review (27)

Intro-Asus has launched the Asus Rog Phone 3 smartphone recently. The Asus Rog Phone 3 is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 8 smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8 is priced starting at Rs.44999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Asus Rog Phone 3 and OnePlus 8 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Asus Rog Phone 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 - Specifications Compared, Price, and Features

Display and Design-The Asus Rog Phone 3 features a 6.59″ 19.5:9 AMOLED 10-bit HDR display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55 inch along with a resolution of 1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI. The Asus Rog Phone 3 weighs 240 grams and the OnePlus 8 measures 180g. Also Read - Asus Rog Phone 3 vs OnePlus 8T - Specifications Compared, Processor, Camera, and Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Asus Rog Phone 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The Asus Rog Phone 3 is available in 3 variants. The OnePlus 8 comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Asus Rog Phone 3 vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro - Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Processor

Price-The price range of Asus Rog Phone 3 is based on its different variants. Asus Rog Phone 3 of 8GB +128GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of OnePlus 8 of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is of Rs.44999

Camera -The Asus Rog Phone 3 has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor +13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens + 5-megapixel macro lens main camera whereas, OnePlus 8 has a Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens. main camera. On the front the Asus Rog Phone 3 has 24 Megapixel Selfie Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 has a The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor front camera.

Battery -The battery of Asus Rog Phone 3 is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 of 4300 mAh (non-removable). The Asus Rog Phone 3 runs on Android 10 with ROG UI. The OnePlus 8 runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 24, 2020 3:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Google Pay to remove payments on web app, adds fee on instant money transfers
News
Google Pay to remove payments on web app, adds fee on instant money transfers
Apple removes in-app purchase fee for online classes and events till June 2021

News

Apple removes in-app purchase fee for online classes and events till June 2021

PUBG India Pvt Ltd now registered in India as a company

Gaming

PUBG India Pvt Ltd now registered in India as a company

OnePlus 9 Pro leaks showcase a Galaxy S21-inspired design

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 Pro leaks showcase a Galaxy S21-inspired design

Poco M3 key specifications, design revealed officially ahead of launch

News

Poco M3 key specifications, design revealed officially ahead of launch

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Google Pay to remove payments on web app, adds fee on instant money transfers

Virtual IGDC 2020 ends on high note with over 6,000 check-ins

PUBG Mobile India trailer shared on WhatsApp is fake

Apple removes in-app purchase fee for online classes and events till June 2021

PUBG India Pvt Ltd now registered in India as a company

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G 5G और Moto G9 Power स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकते हैं भारत में लॉन्च

Redmi Note 8 सीरीज को मिल सकता है एंड्रॉयड 11 का अपडेट, लीक हुई जानकारी

Samsung का मिड रेंज 5G इनेबल्ड स्मार्टफोन हुआ Geekbench पर स्पॉट, जानें संभावित फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy A12 स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

लॉन्च से पहले Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G के मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आएं सामने

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12 review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review
Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Hands On

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting
How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android
Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Google Pay to remove payments on web app, adds fee on instant money transfers
News
Google Pay to remove payments on web app, adds fee on instant money transfers
Virtual IGDC 2020 ends on high note with over 6,000 check-ins

News

Virtual IGDC 2020 ends on high note with over 6,000 check-ins
PUBG Mobile India trailer shared on WhatsApp is fake

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India trailer shared on WhatsApp is fake
Apple removes in-app purchase fee for online classes and events till June 2021

News

Apple removes in-app purchase fee for online classes and events till June 2021
PUBG India Pvt Ltd now registered in India as a company

Gaming

PUBG India Pvt Ltd now registered in India as a company

new arrivals in india

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers