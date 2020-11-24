Intro-Asus has launched the Asus Rog Phone 3 smartphone recently. The Asus Rog Phone 3 is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at Rs.42999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Asus Rog Phone 3 and OnePlus 8T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Asus Rog Phone 3 vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Check Out Processor Comparison, Camera, Battery, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Asus Rog Phone 3 features a 6.59″ 19.5:9 AMOLED 10-bit HDR display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T comes with a 6.55-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels at a pixel density of 402 pixels per inch. The Asus Rog Phone 3 weighs 240 grams and the OnePlus 8T measures 188 g

Specifications-Under the hood, the Asus Rog Phone 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The Asus Rog Phone 3 is available in 3 variants. The OnePlus 8T comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Asus Rog Phone 3 is based on its different variants. Asus Rog Phone 3 of 8GB +128GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of OnePlus 8T of 8GB, 12GB is of Rs.42999

Camera -The Asus Rog Phone 3 has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor +13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens + 5-megapixel macro lens main camera whereas, OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Asus Rog Phone 3 has 24 Megapixel Selfie Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Asus Rog Phone 3 is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh. The Asus Rog Phone 3 runs on Android 10 with ROG UI. The OnePlus 8T runs on Oxygen OS 11 Android 11.