Asus has launched the Asus Rog Phone 3 smartphone recently. The Asus Rog Phone 3 is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo Reno4 Pro smartphone recently. The Oppo Reno4 Pro is priced starting at Rs.34990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Asus Rog Phone 3 and Oppo Reno4 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Asus Rog Phone 3 features a 6.59″ 19.5:9 AMOLED 10-bit HDR display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch along with a resolution of 2400*1080. The Asus Rog Phone 3 weighs 240 grams and the Oppo Reno4 Pro measures 161g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Asus Rog Phone 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Asus Rog Phone 3 is available in 3 variants. The Oppo Reno4 Pro also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Asus Rog Phone 3 is based on its different variants. Asus Rog Phone 3 of 8GB +128GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of Oppo Reno4 Pro of 8GB + 128GB is of Rs.34990

Camera -The Asus Rog Phone 3 has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor +13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens + 5-megapixel macro lens main camera whereas, Oppo Reno4 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera + 2MP macro camera + 2MP mono camera main camera. On the front the Asus Rog Phone 3 has 24 Megapixel Selfie Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro has a 32MP Selfie Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Asus Rog Phone 3 is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno4 Pro of 4000mAh. The Asus Rog Phone 3 runs on Android 10 with ROG UI. The Oppo Reno4 Pro runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.