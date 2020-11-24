Asus has launched the Asus Rog Phone 3 smartphone recently. The Asus Rog Phone 3 is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Asus Rog Phone 3 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Tesla chief Elon Musk is now 2nd richest in world, surpasses Microsoft's Bill Gates

Display and Design-The Asus Rog Phone 3 features a 6.59″ 19.5:9 AMOLED 10-bit HDR display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with a 6.7-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080. The Asus Rog Phone 3 weighs 240 grams and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 measures 192.00 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Asus Rog Phone 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a Samsung Exynos 990. The Asus Rog Phone 3 is available in 3 variants. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Asus Rog Phone 3 is based on its different variants. Asus Rog Phone 3 of 8GB +128GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB + 256GB is of Rs.77999

Camera -The Asus Rog Phone 3 has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor +13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens + 5-megapixel macro lens main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP main camera. On the front the Asus Rog Phone 3 has 24 Megapixel Selfie Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 10MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Asus Rog Phone 3 is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 4300 mah. The Asus Rog Phone 3 runs on Android 10 with ROG UI. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10.