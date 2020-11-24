Asus has launched the Asus Rog Phone 3 smartphone recently. The Asus Rog Phone 3 is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is priced starting at Rs.70500 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Asus Rog Phone 3 and Samsung Galaxy S20 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Asus Rog Phone 3 vs OnePlus 8 - Processor Compared, Specifications, Battery, and Camera Compared

Display and Design-The Asus Rog Phone 3 features a 6.59″ 19.5:9 AMOLED 10-bit HDR display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with a 6.20 inch along with a resolution of 1440×3200 pixels. The Asus Rog Phone 3 weighs 240 grams and the Samsung Galaxy S20 measures 163g. Also Read - Asus Rog Phone 3 vs OnePlus 8T - Specifications Compared, Processor, Camera, and Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Asus Rog Phone 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 features a Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The Asus Rog Phone 3 is available in 3 variants. The Samsung Galaxy S20 comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Asus Rog Phone 3 vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro - Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Processor

Price-The price range of Asus Rog Phone 3 is based on its different variants. Asus Rog Phone 3 of 8GB +128GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 of 128GB, 8GB RAM is of Rs.70500

Camera -The Asus Rog Phone 3 has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor +13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens + 5-megapixel macro lens main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy S20 has a Triple – 12MP+12MP+64MP main camera. On the front the Asus Rog Phone 3 has 24 Megapixel Selfie Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 has a 10MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Asus Rog Phone 3 is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 of 4000mAh. The Asus Rog Phone 3 runs on Android 10 with ROG UI. The Samsung Galaxy S20 runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0.