Asus is well known for bringing gorgeously designed laptops, but it has managed to earn reputation in the smartphone gaming industry as well. Asus’ gaming centric ROG gained quite a popularity among users, courtesy of the power-packed hardware, high refresh rate display and the neat AirTriggers that offer immersive gameplay. While the third-gen Asus ROG Phone made debut last year, latest report suggest that the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 5 might launch next month. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 peeks at us again via GeekBench listing

Similar to the predecessor, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is expected to pack top-notch horsepower, a compelling high-refresh rate screen, and of course the shoulder triggers. According to the tipster Mukul Sharma, Asus might bring the new Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone in India in March. The phone recently received TENAA and 3C approvals which indicate that new ROG phone could be announced globally as early as this month. The tipster didn’t any details on the specs, features of the Asus ROG Phone 5, however, reports speculate that there could be two variants of the device. That said, here’s the rumour round up of Asus ROG 5 gaming phone. Also Read - Asus ZenFone Mini rumored with Snapdragon 870, compact display

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications, features (expected)

Asus ROG Phone 5 is expected to feature a design similar to the ROG 3 gaming phone. The leaked live image that surfaced on Weibo (via WhyLab) revealed a familiar rear panel with ROG branding below, triple rear camera setup, and a dot matrix back cover. Although the device is tipped to feature similar design, it may come with a few tweaks as the live hands-on video spotted by MySmartPrice last month showed the new ROG Phone sporting a secondary display strip on the back. Also Read - Top five basic laptops for students and casual users under Rs 45,000

The alleged Asus ROG Phone 5 appeared on several certification websites including TENAA, 3C, MIIT. As per the listings, the phone is tipped to come in two variants. The variants with model numbers ASUS_I005DA and ASUS_I005DB could be seen listed with a 6.78-inch display, a 6,000mAh dual-cell battery, and Android 11 OS. The device with model number ASUS_1005DA is expected to equip Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, and 60 to 65W charging. Both the models will sport horizontal camera module. Details of the second model is scarce as of now, however, reports speculate that the ASUS_1005DB could be an affordable version of the ROG Phone 5.

Asus ROG Phone 5 price, availability (expected)

If reports are to be believed, the Asus ROG Phone 5 phone might mark its global debut as early as next month. As for pricing, each model of the ROG phone tagged an extra $100, for instance, ROG Phone 2 was launched at $899, while the ROG Phone 3 retailed for $999. If Asus follows similar trend, then we can expect the new Asus ROG Phone 5 pricing to fall between $1000-$1100.