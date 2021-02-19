Asus ROG Phone 5 launch date revealed, dot matrix display teased

Asus will launch the ROG Phone 5 in key global markets on March 10, as confirmed by one of the company’s latest teasers. The poster confirms the ROG Phone 5 nomenclature, thereby confirming Asus skipping the ROG Phone 4 as a name. The teaser reveals nothing about the phone other than hinting about the dot matrix secondary display on the rear. The launch event will be hosted online only. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 India launch likely in March: Everything we know so far

This is the earliest Asus has ever launched its ROG Phone when compared to the previous generations of its flagship gaming smartphone. Asus has traditionally revealed a new generation of the ROG Phone every July, just around Samsung’s announcement of the Galaxy Note series flagship. The ROG Phone 5’s early announcement seems to make space for another Asus flagship later in the year. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 peeks at us again via GeekBench listing

Asus ROG Phone 5: What we know so far

While Asus is keeping everything a secret, for now, there are numerous leaks on the internet that have revealed a lot about the phone. The ROG Phone 5 will be using a Snapdragon 888 chipset as its heart and its top variant will come with 16GB RAM. Asus won’t be changing the basic design but will use new graphics as well as lighting to cheer up the three-year-old design. Also Read - Asus ZenFone Mini rumored with Snapdragon 870, compact display

The ROG Phone 5 is retaining the 6.7-inch AMOLED display with the same uniformly thick bezels on the top and bottom. Asus is sticking to the 6000mAh battery but leaks have suggested upgrades in the charging department. The 30W charging system is expected to pave way for a faster 65W system that could fill up the battery faster.

The triple rear camera will use a primary 64-megapixel sensor while the other two cameras are yet unknown. The leaked renders via China’s TENAA suggest different designs for different variants. One of the variants features the traditional ROG backlit logo with the dot matrix display whereas the other variant features a narrow low-pixel display showing graphics as well as notifications. Asus could possibly differ the design based on markets, or on the storage variants.

There’s no information on the display aspects yet. Asus is expected to retain the 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. A leak video also showcased a dedicated key for the ROG Game Center and the absence of any shoulder triggers.