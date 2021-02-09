The ROG Phone 5 from Asus is all set to release soon as is evident from the bunch of leaks and rumors we have seen so far. We already have a fair amount of idea regarding its design as well as specifications– thanks to a previous leak. This phone is going to use the Snapdragon 888 chipset as its brain while the rest of the package won’t be deviating from the older ROG Phone 3. A recent Geekbench listing now suggests that Asus is testing a 16GB RAM variant of the device.

We saw the 8GB RAM variant of the ROG Phone 5 flexing its muscles last time on Geekbench. This time, a high-end 16GB RAM variant has visited the benchmarking site and thrown up some exciting scores. It got a score of 1131 for single-core performance while the multi-core performance gives it a score of 3729.

ROG Phone 5 visits Geekbench before launch

Similar to the last time, the benchmark listing also suggests the presence of Android 11 as the operating system. The Snapdragon 888 chip is also confirmed for the ROG Phone 5 here. This will be after a long time that Asus’ flagship gaming smartphone will be using the standard affair Snapdragon 800 series chip, and not the Plus variant.

Sadly, it does not reveal other aspects of the ROG Phone 5. We still have to rely on the TENAA listing of the device from a few weeks ago that revealed some of the other features as well as the design. Asus will continue to use a 6.7-inch AMOLED display on the ROG Phone 5 along with a 6000mAh battery to keep it alive. Similar to the ROG Phone 3, this version will also support 5G networks courtesy of its Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Another leak emerging from China confirmed earlier the presence of a 65W fast charging system. This will be a notable upgrade to the series as previous models have stuck to the older 30W system for many years now. A 64-megapixel triple rear camera has also been confirmed from leaked photos.

As suggested by the leaks, the design won’t differ by a huge margin. The rear will still have lots of aggressive character lines and suggestive gaming elements. However, Asus will ditch its backlit-ROG logo and go for a matrix-style mini display we saw earlier on the Zephyrus G14 laptop last year. A leaked video suggests that the phone could use this display to show notifications from apps as well as games.

Asus is yet to announce an official launch date for the ROG Phone 5 and hence, we suggest you wait for official information from the company.