It’s raining gaming hardware flagships in 2021. While the month of February was about the PlayStation 5, March is slotted to be all about the Asus ROG Phone 5. Yes, the flagship gaming phone from Asus is set to be launched in India on March 10 and that’s got the mobile gaming community in the country licking their lips. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 could be the first to offer a whopping 18GB RAM, listing reveals

The fifth-generation gaming smartphone from the Taiwanese tech giant is expected to deliver ultra-high specifications and a gaming experience none like anything you have ever seen. Though the company has not revealed any official specifications of the device we’ll get you up to speed on some of the rumours around the Asus ROG Phone 5 that have been making rounds on the internet. Also Read - Asus ROG 5 to OnePlus 9 Pro: Top 5 Upcoming Gaming Smartphones coming soon

Asus ROG Phone 5 expected design

The rear of the ROG Phone 5 is expected to come with a LED panel with the Animatrix ROG logo and will also work as a notifications light for the phone. It is also expected to come with a glass back with a horizontal camera module as suggested by images in the audio review on the official DXOMark website. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 details revealed in DxOMark review: Snapdragon 888 confirmed

The front shows a thick bezel which is expected to house the camera and other sensors. The DXOMark review has confirmed that the phone will come with dual front-firing speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack with ESS DAC and Dirac tuning technology including frequency response correction, and virtual bass technology.

The smartphone is also expected to receive an attachable cooling fan, like on the ROG Phone 3, although this time the cooler will see some design enhancements.

Expected availability and price

The ROG Phone 5 has been confirmed to launch in the Indian market but the company has been hush-hush about the pricing of the device. Considering that the ROG Phone 3 had been launched in India starting at Rs 49,999, we can expect the launch price for the ROG Phone 5 to be north of this figure.

Asus ROG Phone 5 expected specifications

The Asus ROG phone 5 is rumoured to come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. Also, the phone is expected to support 10-bit HDR content with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. These are the same specifications that were bundled in the ROG Phone 3 so don’t expect anything less than this.

You might also get Gorilla Glass Victus which is the latest Gorilla Glass and one that can withstand a drop of more than a meter.

In terms of processing power, the smartphone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC that offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Adreno 660 GPU and Quick Charge 5.0. Similar to the last iteration, the ROG Phone 5 is expected to be shipped in two variants — 8GB and 12GB RAM. However, benchmark tests suggest there might also be an 18GB RAM variant in the mill. It is also expected to come with UFS 3.1 storage.

On the rear, we might get a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Asus is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery inside the ROG Phone 5 with 65W fast charging tech seen on some of the existing devices like the Realme X7 Pro and even the Narzo 30 Pro.