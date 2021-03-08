comscore Asus ROG Phone 5 Match 10 launch date: Rumoured specs, price, availability and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Asus ROG Phone 5 India launch on March 10: Rumours, expected price, specs and more
News

Asus ROG Phone 5 India launch on March 10: Rumours, expected price, specs and more

Mobiles

The Asus ROG Phone 5 will launch in India on March 10. Here's are the rumoured specifications, expected price and availability of device in India.

ROG Phone 5

(Representational image)

It’s raining gaming hardware flagships in 2021. While the month of February was about the PlayStation 5, March is slotted to be all about the Asus ROG Phone 5. Yes, the flagship gaming phone from Asus is set to be launched in India on March 10 and that’s got the mobile gaming community in the country licking their lips. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 could be the first to offer a whopping 18GB RAM, listing reveals

The fifth-generation gaming smartphone from the Taiwanese tech giant is expected to deliver ultra-high specifications and a gaming experience none like anything you have ever seen. Though the company has not revealed any official specifications of the device we’ll get you up to speed on some of the rumours around the Asus ROG Phone 5 that have been making rounds on the internet. Also Read - Asus ROG 5 to OnePlus 9 Pro: Top 5 Upcoming Gaming Smartphones coming soon

Asus ROG Phone 5 expected design

The rear of the ROG Phone 5 is expected to come with a LED panel with the Animatrix ROG logo and will also work as a notifications light for the phone. It is also expected to come with a glass back with a horizontal camera module as suggested by images in the audio review on the official DXOMark website. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 details revealed in DxOMark review: Snapdragon 888 confirmed

Asus ROG Phone 5

(Image: DXOMark)

The front shows a thick bezel which is expected to house the camera and other sensors. The DXOMark review has confirmed that the phone will come with dual front-firing speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack with ESS DAC and Dirac tuning technology including frequency response correction, and virtual bass technology.

The smartphone is also expected to receive an attachable cooling fan, like on the ROG Phone 3, although this time the cooler will see some design enhancements.

Expected availability and price

The ROG Phone 5 has been confirmed to launch in the Indian market but the company has been hush-hush about the pricing of the device. Considering that the ROG Phone 3 had been launched in India starting at Rs 49,999, we can expect the launch price for the ROG Phone 5 to be north of this figure.

Asus ROG Phone 5 expected specifications

The Asus ROG phone 5 is rumoured to come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. Also, the phone is expected to support 10-bit HDR content with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. These are the same specifications that were bundled in the ROG Phone 3 so don’t expect anything less than this.

You might also get Gorilla Glass Victus which is the latest Gorilla Glass and one that can withstand a drop of more than a meter.

In terms of processing power, the smartphone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC that offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Adreno 660 GPU and Quick Charge 5.0. Similar to the last iteration, the ROG Phone 5 is expected to be shipped in two variants — 8GB and 12GB RAM. However, benchmark tests suggest there might also be an 18GB RAM variant in the mill. It is also expected to come with UFS 3.1  storage.

On the rear, we might get a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Asus is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery inside the ROG Phone 5 with 65W fast charging tech seen on some of the existing devices like the Realme X7 Pro and even the Narzo 30 Pro.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 8, 2021 9:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Asus ROG Phone 5 India launch on March 10: Expected price and specs
Mobiles
Asus ROG Phone 5 India launch on March 10: Expected price and specs
Samsung Galaxy A52 India launch soon: Expected price, specs

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52 India launch soon: Expected price, specs

Apple to launch mixed reality headset in 2022, AR contact lenses in 2030: Know details

Wearables

Apple to launch mixed reality headset in 2022, AR contact lenses in 2030: Know details

WhatsApp working on 24-hour disappearing messages

Apps

WhatsApp working on 24-hour disappearing messages

Realme Buds Air 2 Review: ANC is the cherry on top of good audio

Reviews

Realme Buds Air 2 Review: ANC is the cherry on top of good audio

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Google creates a special Doodle for International Women's Day 2021

Apple to launch mixed reality headset in 2022, AR contact lenses in 2030: Know details

OnePlus "The Final Horizon Sale" now live

Her Circle content and social media platform for women launched in India

How to apply for Driving License, RC and more online in India

Samsung Galaxy A52 India launch soon: Expected price, specs

SpaceX Starlink broadband FAQ: All questions answered

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi 10i: Is the Pro Max worth saving?

How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

Top TWS earbuds with ANC under Rs 10,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 5 India launch on March 10: Expected price and specs

Mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 5 India launch on March 10: Expected price and specs
Asus ROG Phone 5 could be the first to offer a whopping 18GB RAM

News

Asus ROG Phone 5 could be the first to offer a whopping 18GB RAM
Asus ROG 5, OnePlus 9 Pro, iPhone 13: Top 5 upcoming gaming phones

Features

Asus ROG 5, OnePlus 9 Pro, iPhone 13: Top 5 upcoming gaming phones
Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications revealed in DxOMark audio review

Mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications revealed in DxOMark audio review
Asus ROG Phone 5 launch date revealed, dot matrix display teased

Mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 5 launch date revealed, dot matrix display teased

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO F19 Pro और OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G स्मार्टफोन्स आज होंगे लॉन्च, जानें इनके बारे में सबकुछ

Google Doodle: International Women's Day पर गूगल ने बनाया खास वीडियो, डूडल शेयर कर किया सेलिब्रेट

Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale 2021 शुरू, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा Discount

Xiaomi दे रही है जबरदस्त ऑफर, सस्ते में खरीदें Redmi Note 9 Pro और Redmi Smart Band

Twitter CEO के 15 साल पुराने ट्वीट के लिए लगी करोड़ों की बोली

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...
How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

Features

How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards
Top 5 Earbuds with active noise cancellation you can buy under Rs 10,000

Features

Top 5 Earbuds with active noise cancellation you can buy under Rs 10,000
Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

News

Google creates a special Doodle for International Women's Day 2021
News
Google creates a special Doodle for International Women's Day 2021
Apple to launch mixed reality headset in 2022, AR contact lenses in 2030: Know details

Wearables

Apple to launch mixed reality headset in 2022, AR contact lenses in 2030: Know details
OnePlus "The Final Horizon Sale" now live

Deals

OnePlus "The Final Horizon Sale" now live
Her Circle content and social media platform for women launched in India

Apps

Her Circle content and social media platform for women launched in India
How to apply for Driving License, RC and more online in India

How To

How to apply for Driving License, RC and more online in India

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers