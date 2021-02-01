Asus ROG Phone 5 design, key specs are already out: Launch imminent?

The device has been listed with the model number ASUS_I005DA on TENAA along with some certification photos of it. (Image: TENAA)

is currently working on developing the ROG Phone 5, which is expected to launch globally in a few months. It will be a successor to last year's . The device has been spotted on multiple certification websites including MIIT and TENAA. These listings provide us with a good look at the expected specifications of the upcoming gaming smartphone.

Asus ROG Phone 5: TENAA listing

The device has been listed with the model number ASUS_I005DA on TENAA along with some certification photos of it. It reveals that the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It will sport a 64-megapixel triple camera setup on the back and come with a super-fast charging solution. We have also seen these specifications in earlier reports like Geekbench and the 3C certification website.

The images showcase the dot-matrix aura lighting setup on the back, along with a horizontally aligned triple camera setup. On the front, we get to see a single selfie camera inside of a small bezel.

Asus ROG Phone 5: MIIT listing

According to the MIIT listing, the Asus ROG Phone 5 will sport a 6.78-inch display and will run ‘s operating. It will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery, which will be made up of two 3,000mAh cells to support the super-fast charging solution.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Earlier listings

According to an earlier listing on 3C, the ROG Phone 3 will support 65W fast charging technology. Whereas, an earlier Geekbench listing states that the device will come with 8GB of RAM. Comparatively, there are multiple smartphones from brands like , , and more that come with support for 65W fast charging.

Apart from these listings, the device was also spotted in a live video shared by tipster WHYLAB on Weibo. However, the video now seems to have been removed from the Chinese social media platform.