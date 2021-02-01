Asus ROG Phone 5 design, key specs are already out: Launch imminent?

Asus is currently working on developing the ROG Phone 5, which is expected to launch globally in a few months. It will be a successor to last year’s ROG Phone 3. The device has been spotted on multiple certification websites including MIIT and TENAA. These listings provide us with a good look at the expected specifications of the upcoming gaming smartphone. Also Read - Asus Sky Selection 2 powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU launched
Asus ROG Phone 5: TENAA listing
The device has been listed with the model number ASUS_I005DA on TENAA along with some certification photos of it. It reveals that the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It will sport a 64-megapixel triple camera setup on the back and come with a super-fast charging solution. We have also seen these specifications in earlier reports like Geekbench and the 3C certification website. Also Read - Is this the Asus ROG Phone 5? Secondary ‘matrix’ display, symmetrical bezels confirmed
The images showcase the dot-matrix aura lighting setup on the back, along with a horizontally aligned triple camera setup. On the front, we get to see a single selfie camera inside of a small bezel. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 leaks: New design, 64-megapixel triple cameras and more
Asus ROG Phone 5: MIIT listing
According to the MIIT listing, the Asus ROG Phone 5 will sport a 6.78-inch display and will run Google‘s Android 11 operating. It will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery, which will be made up of two 3,000mAh cells to support the super-fast charging solution.
Asus ROG Phone 5: Earlier listings
According to an earlier listing on 3C, the ROG Phone 3 will support 65W fast charging technology. Whereas, an earlier Geekbench listing states that the device will come with 8GB of RAM. Comparatively, there are multiple smartphones from brands like Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme and more that come with support for 65W fast charging.
Apart from these listings, the device was also spotted in a live video shared by tipster WHYLAB on Weibo. However, the video now seems to have been removed from the Chinese social media platform.
