Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications revealed in DxOMark audio review

We have talked a lot about the Asus ROG Phone 5 since the last few weeks and for the first time, we have official information. Thanks to a review piece from DxOMark, we now have some basic details confirmed for the ROG Phone 5. The audio review for the ROG Phone 5 has revealed the chipset, audio ports, and more, even though Asus is yet to announce anything on its social media channels.

The ROG Phone 5 will be a hardcore mobile gaming device and it seems Asus isn't leaving a stone unturned for this year's model. The ROG Phone 5 is getting a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack with an ESS DAC. Asus is retaining the dual stereo speakers positioned symmetrically on the top and bottom bezels, complete with the DIRAC tuning. Asus is also giving the ROG Phone 5 a proper quad-microphone setup for improved voice reception.

ROG Phone 5 details revealed

Apart from the ROG Phone 5 nabbing DxOMark's title of the smartphone with the best audio performance, the review confirms the Snapdragon 888 chipset's presence. DxOMark goes on to praise the ROG Phone 5's speakers for timbre performance, clear tonal balance, "excellent spatial performance," precise localisability and realistic distance rendering, good bass precision, and few sonic artifacts overall.

Additionally, DxOMark also shares an official render of the ROG Phone 5, thereby giving us a hint about the global variant’s design. The secondary “dot matrix display” from the leaks in indeed true. In fact, the ROG logo will be displayed via the dot-matrix display while another display strip seems to be showing notifications. A triple rear camera system is confirmed, holding a 64-megapixel main rear camera.

The ROG Phone 5 is featuring a display similar to the previous generation ROG Phone 3, complete with the thick top and bottom bezels. This time, there’s a dedicated key on the side, possibly to trigger the ROG Gaming Center launcher.

Asus will unveil the ROG Phone 5 globally on March 10 as the successor to the ROG Phone 3. Leaks have so far suggested the Snapdragon 888 chipset (which is now confirmed) being backed by a 6000mAh battery. Rumours have also suggested a faster 65W wired charging system on this phone. A 144Hz AMOLED display is expected to be a part of the package.