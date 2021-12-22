comscore Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate finally comes to India, first sale begins a day after Christmas
Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate finally comes to India, first sale begins a day after Christmas

Asus will be hosting the first sale of the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate on December 26 at 12 PM IST. The device is priced at Rs 79,999.

Asus launched its ROG Phone 5 in India back in March. At the time, the company showcased its 18GB RAM ROG Phone 5 Ultimate variant. However, the device was not made available at the time. The company has now announced that it will be hosting the first sale of the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate on December 26. Also Read - Asus ExpertBook B1400 rugged business laptop launched in India: Starts at Rs 32,490

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate: India sale details, price

Asus will be hosting the first sale of the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate on December 26 at 12 PM IST. The device is priced at Rs 79,999 and will be made available exclusively via Flipkart. The device will be made available in the sole Storm White colour option. Also Read - Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED review: Dial up your creativity with this beefy machine

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate: Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate sports a 6.78-inch full HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The 2.5D display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and HDR10+ support. The back panel features a monochrome PMOLED display with ROG vision. Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with the Adreno 660 GPU. The device comes with 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own ROG UI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and with ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 for gaming.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 sensor, paired with a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it features a 24-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  Published Date: December 22, 2021 8:06 PM IST

Asus ExpertBook B1400 rugged business laptop launched in India: Starts at Rs 32,490

Laptops

Asus ExpertBook B1400 rugged business laptop launched in India: Starts at Rs 32,490
Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED review: Dial up your creativity with this beefy machine

Reviews

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED review: Dial up your creativity with this beefy machine
Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 with 4K OLED display, VivoBook Pro laptops launched starting at Rs 74,990

Laptops

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 with 4K OLED display, VivoBook Pro laptops launched starting at Rs 74,990
Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

Mobiles

Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out
Hero Electric partners with new NBFC to provide EV buyers with financing options

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric partners with new NBFC to provide EV buyers with financing options
HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products

Laptops

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products

