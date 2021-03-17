The Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate. It also comes with 800-1200 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ support. To protect the device, the company has added Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to the phone that can withstand a 1-meter drop as per the company.

Asus has launched the Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also launched the Apple iPhone 12 smartphone The Apple iPhone 12 is priced starting at 79900 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Asus ROG Phone 5 and Apple iPhone 12 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78 inch with a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1‑inch with a screen resolution of 2.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 features a A14 Bionic chip

Price-The price range of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Apple iPhone 12 is based on their different variants. Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999, whereas Apple iPhone 12 of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, 256GB is priced at 79900.

Camera -The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 has a 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 12 has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 12 of 2,815mAh. The Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI