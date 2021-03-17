Powering this package is a dual-3,000mAh battery pack that supports up to 65W fast charging. The company however offers a 33W fast charging adapter in the box. This is a great addition for gamers who have longer gaming sessions but it also adds to the extra bulk of the device that currently stands at 240 grams.

Asus has launched the Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also launched the Apple iPhone 12 Mini smartphone The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced starting at 69900 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Asus ROG Phone 5 and Apple iPhone 12 Mini across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 vs Apple iPhone 12 - Compare Battery, Processor, RAM, Price in India, and Gaming Performance

Display and Design-The Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78 inch with a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a 5.4‑inch with a screen resolution of Super Retina XDR. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 vs OnePlus 8T - Compare Full Specifications, Processor, OS, Battery Performance, and Many Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a A14 Bionic chip Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Camera Capabilities, RAM, Processor, Battery, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Apple iPhone 12 Mini is based on their different variants. Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999, whereas Apple iPhone 12 Mini of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, 256GB is priced at 69900.

Camera -The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out camera. On the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by 6000mAh The Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI