Asus has launched the Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also launched the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphone The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is priced starting at 129900 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Asus ROG Phone 5 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78 inch with a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 6.7‑inch with a screen resolution of Super Retina XDR.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max features a A14 Bionic chip

Price-The price range of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is based on their different variants. Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999, whereas Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB is priced at 129900.

Camera -The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by 6000mAh The Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI