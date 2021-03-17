Asus launched Asus ROG Phone 5 which is packed with new features and specifications. Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Apple also launched its Apple iPhone SE 2020 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Apple iPhone SE 2020. Also Read - Vivo iQOO Neo 5 with 66W fast charging, Snapdragon 870 launched: Price, specs, availability

Display and Design-The screen of Asus ROG Phone 5 is 6.78 inch, whereas the screen of Apple iPhone SE 2020 is 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD with Retina HD display. The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+, whereas the Apple iPhone SE 2020 has a screen resolution of 1334×750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 vs OnePlus 7T Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Apple iPhone SE 2020 is based on their different variants. Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999, whereas Apple iPhone SE 2020 of RAM and is priced at 42500. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 vs OnePlus 8 - Head to Head Comparison of Processor, Camera, RAM, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Camera -The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone SE 2020 has a 12MP Wide camera ƒ/1.8 aperture camera. On the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone SE 2020 has 7MP camera ƒ/2.2 aperture main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone SE 2020 of Fast‑charge capable: Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes,.

OS-The Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI. The Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Apple iPhone SE 2020 is powered by A13 Bionic.