Asus has launched the Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Asus also launched the Asus Rog Phone 3 smartphone The Asus Rog Phone 3 is priced starting at 46999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Asus ROG Phone 5 and Asus Rog Phone 3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78 inch with a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Asus Rog Phone 3 features a 6.59 inch with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Asus Rog Phone 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Price-The price range of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Asus Rog Phone 3 is based on their different variants. Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999, whereas Asus Rog Phone 3 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 46999.

Camera -The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Asus Rog Phone 3 has a 64MP+13MP+ 5MP camera. On the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Asus Rog Phone 3 has 24MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Asus Rog Phone 3 of 6000 mAh. The Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI, whereas the Asus Rog Phone 3 runs on Android 10 with ROG UI