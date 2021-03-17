Asus has launched the Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone The OnePlus 7T Pro is priced starting at 53960 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Asus ROG Phone 5 and OnePlus 7T Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo iQOO Neo 5 with 66W fast charging, Snapdragon 870 launched: Price, specs, availability

Display and Design-The Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78 inch with a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the OnePlus 7T Pro features a 6.67-inch QHD+ with a screen resolution of 1440×3120 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7T Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Price-The price range of Asus ROG Phone 5 and OnePlus 7T Pro is based on their different variants. Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999, whereas OnePlus 7T Pro of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. RAM and is priced at 53960.

Camera -The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 7T Pro has a Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP camera. On the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 7T Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 7T Pro of 4085mAh. The Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI