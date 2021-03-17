Asus launched Asus ROG Phone 5 which is packed with new features and specifications. Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 8T with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Asus ROG Phone 5 and OnePlus 8T. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Processor, Battery, and Price in India

Display and Design-The screen of Asus ROG Phone 5 is 6.78 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 8T is 6.55 inch. The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+, whereas the OnePlus 8T has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Asus ROG Phone 5 and OnePlus 8T is based on their different variants. Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999, whereas OnePlus 8T of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 42999.

Camera -The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8T has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh.

OS-The Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI, whereas the OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the OnePlus 8T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.