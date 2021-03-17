Asus launched Asus ROG Phone 5 which is packed with new features and specifications. Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus Nord with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Asus ROG Phone 5 and OnePlus Nord. Also Read - Vivo iQOO Neo 5 with 66W fast charging, Snapdragon 870 launched: Price, specs, availability

Display and Design-The screen of Asus ROG Phone 5 is 6.78 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus Nord is 6.44 inch. The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+, whereas the OnePlus Nord has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Asus ROG Phone 5 and OnePlus Nord is based on their different variants. Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999, whereas OnePlus Nord of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 24999.

Camera -The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera, whereas the OnePlus Nord has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus Nord has 32MP + 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord of 4115 mAh.

OS-The Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI, whereas the OnePlus Nord runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10. The Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the OnePlus Nord is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.