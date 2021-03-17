Asus has launched the Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo Find X2 smartphone The Oppo Find X2 is priced starting at 64990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Asus ROG Phone 5 and Oppo Find X2 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo iQOO Neo 5 with 66W fast charging, Snapdragon 870 launched: Price, specs, availability

Display and Design-The Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78 inch with a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Oppo Find X2 features a 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) with a screen resolution of 3168*1440 (3K QHD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Price-The price range of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Oppo Find X2 is based on their different variants. Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999, whereas Oppo Find X2 of 12GB RAM+256GB ROM RAM and is priced at 64990.

Camera -The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Oppo Find X2 has a 48MP Wide Angle Camera + 12MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera + 13MP Telephoto Camera camera. On the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo Find X2 has 32 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Find X2 of 4200 mAh. The Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI