Asus has launched the Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is priced starting at 35990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Asus ROG Phone 5 and Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78 inch with a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+

Price-The price range of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999, whereas Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990.

Camera -The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 4350mAh. The Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11