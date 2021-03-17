For audio support, the smartphone comes with dual front-firing speakers bundled with HyperStream II QUAD DAC and a built-in Class G SABRE Headphone amplifier. It also adds a GameFX audio system for a better in-game audio experience and packs quad microphones with noise reduction technology.

Asus has launched the Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G smartphone The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is priced starting at 81999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Asus ROG Phone 5 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78 inch with a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features a 6.70-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100

Price-The price range of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is based on their different variants. Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999, whereas Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999.

Camera -The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera. On the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 4800mAh. The Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11