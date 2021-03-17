Asus ROG Phone 5 has been launched with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 300Hz touch sampling rate, flagship Snapdragon 888 mobile processor, Android 11. It sports a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 30W charging. The price in India starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. It will be available on Flipkart from April 15.

Asus launched Asus ROG Phone 5 which is packed with new features and specifications. Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of Asus ROG Phone 5 is 6.78 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is 6.80 inch. The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels.

Price-The price range of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is based on their different variants. Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999, whereas Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999.

Camera -The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera. On the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100.