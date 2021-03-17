Asus launched Asus ROG Phone 5 which is packed with new features and specifications. Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo X50 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Vivo X50 5G. Also Read - Vivo iQOO Neo 5 with 66W fast charging, Snapdragon 870 launched: Price, specs, availability

Display and Design-The screen of Asus ROG Phone 5 is 6.78 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo X50 5G is 6.56 inches. The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+, whereas the Vivo X50 5G has a screen resolution of 2376×1080. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 vs OnePlus 7T Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Vivo X50 5G is based on their different variants. Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999, whereas Vivo X50 5G of 8GB + 128GB RAM and is priced at 34990. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 vs OnePlus 8 - Head to Head Comparison of Processor, Camera, RAM, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Camera -The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Vivo X50 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera + 13-megapixel professional portrait lens + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens + 5 million pixel macro camera camera. On the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X50 5G has 32 million pixels main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X50 5G of 4200mAh.

OS-The Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI. The Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Vivo X50 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.