Asus has launched the Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo X50 Pro 5G smartphone The Vivo X50 Pro 5G is priced starting at 49990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Asus ROG Phone 5 and Vivo X50 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78 inch with a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Vivo X50 Pro 5G features a 6.56 inches with a screen resolution of 2376×1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Price-The price range of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Vivo X50 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999, whereas Vivo X50 Pro 5G of 8GB + 128GB RAM and is priced at 49990.

Camera -The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Vivo X50 Pro 5G has a 48-megapixel micro-camera super-sensitive main camera + 13-megapixel portrait lens + 8-megapixel periscope Telephoto lens + 8 million pixel wide-angle macro lens camera. On the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X50 Pro 5G has 32 million pixels main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X50 Pro 5G of 4315mAh. The Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI