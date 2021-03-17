The Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate. It also comes with 800-1200 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ support. To protect the device, the company has added Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to the phone that can withstand a 1-meter drop as per the company.

Asus has launched the Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced starting at 35999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Asus ROG Phone 5 and Xiaomi Mi 10T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78 inch with a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G

Price-The price range of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on their different variants. Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35999.

Camera -The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T of 5000mAh. The Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 12