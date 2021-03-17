Asus launched Asus ROG Phone 5 which is packed with new features and specifications. Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Processor, Battery, and Price in India

Display and Design-The screen of Asus ROG Phone 5 is 6.78 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is 6.67 inch. The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is based on their different variants. Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999.

Camera -The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 5000mAh.

OS-The Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on MIUI 12, Android 10. The Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.