Asus Rog Phone 5s, Rog Phone 5s Pro to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, specs, features

As per the company's media invite, Asus ROG Phone 5s and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro will be unveiled via a virtual event today, i.e., February 15, at 12 pm. The event will be live-streamed on the company's YouTube channel.

asus rog phone 5s

Gaming smartphone Asus ROG Phone 5s and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro o launch in India today, i.e., February 15. Both smartphones will be offered a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED E4 display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the vanilla ROG Phone 5s will be provided with 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM. However, its Pro variant will be offered only with 18GB LPDDR5 RAM.

How to watch a live stream

As per the company’s media invite, Asus ROG Phone 5s and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro will be unveiled via a virtual event today, i.e., February 15, at 12 pm. The event will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel. It remains to be seen whether the India variants will carry the exact specifications introduced in August last year.

Asus is also organizing a contest which will start at 5 PM today. According to a tweet from the company, participants will have to “remove lethal upgrades to the ultimate gaming weapon in hiding.” They have to crack a code to get a chance to win the ROG Phone 5s.

Talking about storage, the phone (Phone) ROG Phone 5s comes with an internal storage option of up to 512GB, but on the ROG Phone 5s Pro phone, you get only 512GB in UFS 3.1 storage option.

Specifications

In both smartphones, you will get a 6.78-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The unique feature of the display is that it comes with a peak brightness of 1200 nits and Gorilla Glass Victus Pro (Pro) text. The company is giving Snapdragon 888+ chipset as a pro processor in both these phones.

Both these Asus smartphones have been given a triple rear camera setup with LED flash for photography. It has a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera paired with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Also, you will get a 24-megapixel front camera for a selfie on this phone. Talking about the battery, both these devices have a 6000mAh battery, which supports 65W fast charging.

Both the smartphones pack a 6000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. There are also dual front-facing stereo speakers. Connectivity options on each phone include 5G, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2022 10:16 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Ban पर आ गया Garena का स्टेटमेंट, गेमर्स से कही ये बात

Free Fire Ban: ये हैं टॉप 5 बैटल रोयाल मोबाइल गेम्स, जो ग्राफिक्स में देते हैं फ्री फायर को मात

भारत में आज लॉन्च होंगे धाकड़ गेमिंग फोन्स, जानें क्या होगा इनमें खास

पोको का एक और सस्ता और दमदार 5G फोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी कीमत

Battlegrounds Mobile India खेलने वाले भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां, रैंक बढ़ाने में मिलेगी मदद

