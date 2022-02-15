Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 888+ SoC launched: Price in India, specs

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro, the latest gaming iteration from the brand has arrived in the Indian market. The USP of the new ROG Phone 5s series is the powerful Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform, 144Hz AMOLED panel, and a 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - Asus Rog Phone 5s, Rog Phone 5s Pro India launch today: Here’s how to watch the live stream

The gaming smartphones from Asus were globally launched in August last year and seven months post the release it has now hit the Indian shores.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5S Pro price in India

Asus ROG Phone 5s price in India starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB storage model, and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB/256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro is priced at Rs 79,999 for the sole 18GB/512GB storage version. The new models will be available for purchase via Flipkart from February 18.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro specifications, features

Both ROG Phone 5s models feature a tall 6.78-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1ms response time, and 24ms touch latency. The panels have HDR10+ compatibility and a peak brightness of up to 1200 nits. There is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphones have a Pixelworks i6 processor to handle display functions. The company claims the Pro variant to boast a small PMOLED display on the back panel with ROG Vision. Additionally, the phones have an in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics.

In terms of hardware, a Snapdragon 888+ chipset rests at the helm. The processor is paired with Adreno 660 GPU and up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the camera front, Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG 5s Pro get a triple camera array headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. There is a 24-megapixel sensor at the front to shoot selfies. Other aspects include dual stereo speakers, ultrasonic Air Triggers, and in-house Armory Crate to enhance the gaming experience. There is a 3.5mm audio jack as well that you can use to insert your gaming headset. The smartphones boot up Android 11 OS with custom ROG UI.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include GNSS GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NaviC, accelerometer, e-compass, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope. Asus ROG Phone 5s will be available in Phantom Black and Storm White colour options, while ROG Phone 5s Pro will come in Phantom Black colour coat.