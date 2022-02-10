Asus ROG Phone 5s series India launch date set for Feb 15: How to watch

Asus has sent out media invites for the launch of its ROG Phone 5s series in India. The company will finally launch its premium gaming smartphone series in the country on February 15 via a virtual event. The ROG Phone 5s series will include the vanilla ROG Phone 5s and the premium ROG Phone 5s Pro. Also Read - Explained: Difference between touch sampling rate and refresh rate in smartphones

ROG Phone 5s series: Launch details

Asus has announced that it will be launching the ROG Phone 5s series in India on February 15 at 12 PM IST. The event will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. Also Read - Best Gaming Laptops to get during Flipkart, Amazon Republic Day sales

ROG Phone 5s will come in Phantom Black and Storm White colour options, and the ROG Phone 5s Pro will be offered in a sole Phantom Black colour option. Also Read - Why automobile companies are trying to steal the limelight at CES 2022?

ROG Phone 5s series: Specifications

Asus has already listed both the gaming smartphones on its official website. Both the devices have near-identical specifications, with the only difference being that the ROG Phone 5s Pro gets a ROG Vision rear matrix colour display and the additional touch sensors on the back panel.

Both the smartphones feature a 6.78-inch full HD+ Samsung AMOLED E4 display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. It features a resolution of 2448×1080 pixels, comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits of peak brightness.

Asus ROG Phone 5s series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC paired with the Adreno 660 GPU. The vanilla variant is offered in 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB LPDDR5 RAM configurations while its Pro counterpart will only be offered with 18GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The ROG Phone 5s comes with 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage options, while the Pro variant only comes with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phones run Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own ROG UI skin on top.

The device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press. They also come with dual front stereo speakers.

Both the ROG Phone 5s models will sport a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the front, the device sports a 24-megapixel camera to capture selfies. All of this will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.