News

ASUS ROG Phone 6, 6 Pro launch with SD8+ Gen 1, up to 18GB of RAM, and programmable display

Mobiles

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro are powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and come with up to 18GB of RAM.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 featured 2

After several rumors, the ASUS ROG Phone 6 series is finally here. The Taiwanese tech giant unveiled the series via a live launch event. The ROG Phone 6 is a successor to the ROG Phone 5 and brings several improvements on the inside, while boasting slight design changes. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 series to launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Some of the highlights of the ROG Phone 6 include a crazy 165Hz display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and up to 18GB of RAM. Let’s have a look at its full details. Also Read - Smartphones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launching in July: OnePlus 10T, iQOO 10s and more

ASUS ROG Phone 6 series Specifications

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 series comprises the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. The major difference between the two is in RAM options and rear design. The Pro gets a programable AMOLED display on the back that can be used for showcasing different graphics. It exclusively has 18GB of RAM. Also Read - ASUS ROG Phone 6 to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

ASUS ROG Phone 6

ASUS ROG Phone 6

The duo sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. The display refresh rate on the phones can be selected from the settings and users get options between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz, and 165Hz. It also has a 720Hz touch sampling rate.

The screen also supports HDR10+, 1200 nits of peak brightness, and has CorningGorilla Glass Victus protection.

Under the hood, the series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage on the vanilla ROG Phone 6.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro

The ROG Phone 6 Pro gets up to 18GB of LPPDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It comes with a cooling system that is claimed to lower the CPU temperature by up to 10 degrees.

It comes with AirTrigger ultrasonic buttons on the right spine that will allow you to map different controls from games. It also has an IPX4 splash resistance rating and features dual speakers and three microphones. There’s also the 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

In terms of the optics, the series features a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro unit. Upfront, it has a 12MP camera for taking selfie shots and doing video calls.

Coming to the battery, the duo packs a 6,000mAh dual-cell battery (3,000 + 3,000mAh) and supports 65W fast charging. It now has a dual USB Type-C port for charging, one on the side, and the other one at the bottom. The duo boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has a ROG UI skin on top.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Price, colors, and accessories

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 starts at Rs. 71,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Pro model is priced at Rs. 89,999 for the 18GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It comes in Black and White color options.

The series also comes with four accessories that will be sold separately. There’s the AeroActive Cooler, ROG Kunai gamepad, ROG Cetra True Wireless, and ROG Centra True Wireless Pro earbuds.

  • Published Date: July 5, 2022 6:53 PM IST

