Asus ROG Phone 6 spotted on Geekbench revealing key specs

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 confirmed to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 6 will debut next month with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Asus ROG Phone 6 2

Asus has scheduled the launch of the ROG Phone 6 for July 5 in the global market. Ahead of its debut, the phone’s key specs and pricing were revealed. Now, the phone has emerged on an official document confirming its chipset. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, will cost EUR 799 (Rs. 65,703)

Asus ROG Phone 6 shows impressive scores on Geekbench

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is passed the Geekbench 5 certification. The device has scored 1323 single-core points and 4238 multi-core points. Also Read - Asus launches new 2-in-1 gaming laptop Flow Z13 in India: Check price, features

Asus ROG Phone 6 Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch globally on July 5: Everything we know so far

These are impressive numbers and that’s because of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The certification confirms that it is an octa-core chipset that is clocked at a base frequency of 2.02 GHz. It has 16GB of RAM and boots on Android 12 OS.

Although this variant has 16GB of RAM, it is also said to come in a higher 18GB of RAM variant. It will be paired with up to 1TB of internal storage. Probably LPPDR5 and UFS 3.1 storage types will be used in the phone.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications

Other than this, the ROG Phone 6 is reported to come with a 6.78-inch OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It will bring a major improvement in terms of the refresh rate. The phone will have a 165Hz refresh rate display over the 144Hz refresh rate screen on the predecessor.

The phone will come with a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens having support for optical image stabilization (OIS). On the front, it will have a 12MP selfie snapper.

It will house a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. With that speed, the phone is expected to go from 0% to 100% within an hour. Since it is a gaming phone, it is expected to come with some sort of cooling system. It will also come with Advanced Gaming triggers, as touted by a tipster. The device will weigh 229 grams and will be 10.39mm in thickness.

Pricing and Availability

As for the pricing, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is tipped to start at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 65,703) in the European market. After its global debut, it is expected to arrive in India. The device will be sold via Flipkart.

  • Published Date: June 24, 2022 1:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 24, 2022 1:25 PM IST

