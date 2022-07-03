Asus Rog Phone 6 Official Images Leaked Ahead Of July 5 Launch

ASUS is all set to launch its next smartphone the ROG Phone 6 series on July 5 in the global market. The upcoming series is expected to come in three variants – ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and the ROG Phone 6 ultimate. Ahead of official launch, new leaked renders have revealed some minor changes to the back panel of the smartphone. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch with AeroActive Cooler 6 and a rugged case

ROG Phone 6 series is expected to be similar to the previous year’s devices. However, the device is said to come with more prominent camera module that houses three lenses and an LED Flash. The smartphone will also come with a secondary screen at the back panel. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch on July 5: Everything we know so far

The smartphone will feature the power button, a volume rocker at the right side of the smartphone, while AirTriggers on both ends. On the left side, the devices will likely house a USB-C charging port and the SIM-trey. In addition, the devices are expected to bring another USB-C port for charging. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 confirmed to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The ROG Phone 6 will come with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, making it the first device from ASUS with this chipset. The company claims that it will also be the first phone in the market with this chip.

It will come with a massive 1TB of storage option and 18GB of RAM option. This will be the maxed-out variant of the phone but it is expected to also arrive in a lower-end configuration, likely 8GB or 12GB of base RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens. The main sensor will come with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. Although this is the same unit as the ROG Phone 5, it is tipped to be improved over the predecessor. Other rear sensors of the phone are currently unknown, however, what we know is that on the back it is said to boast a 12MP selfie snapper.

It will pack a 6,000mAh non-removable battery with 65W fast charging.