comscore ASUS ROG Phone 6 official images leaked ahead of July 5 launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Asus Rog Phone 6 Official Images Leaked Ahead Of July 5 Launch
News

ASUS ROG Phone 6 official images leaked ahead of July 5 launch

Mobiles

The ROG Phone 6 will come with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, making it the first device from ASUS with this chipset.

Asus Rog 6

ASUS ROG Phone 6 official images leaked ahead of July 5 launch

ASUS is all set to launch its next smartphone the ROG Phone 6 series on July 5 in the global market. The upcoming series is expected to come in three variants – ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and the ROG Phone 6 ultimate. Ahead of official launch, new leaked renders have revealed some minor changes to the back panel of the smartphone. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch with AeroActive Cooler 6 and a rugged case 

ROG Phone 6 series is expected to be similar to the previous year’s devices. However, the device is said to come with more prominent camera module that houses three lenses and an LED Flash. The smartphone will also come with a secondary screen at the back panel. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch on July 5: Everything we know so far

The smartphone will feature the power button, a volume rocker at the right side of the smartphone, while AirTriggers on both ends. On the left side, the devices will likely house a USB-C charging port and the SIM-trey. In addition, the devices are expected to bring another USB-C port for charging. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 confirmed to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The ROG Phone 6 will come with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, making it the first device from ASUS with this chipset. The company claims that it will also be the first phone in the market with this chip.

It will come with a massive 1TB of storage option and 18GB of RAM option. This will be the maxed-out variant of the phone but it is expected to also arrive in a lower-end configuration, likely 8GB or 12GB of base RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens. The main sensor will come with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. Although this is the same unit as the ROG Phone 5, it is tipped to be improved over the predecessor. Other rear sensors of the phone are currently unknown, however, what we know is that on the back it is said to boast a 12MP selfie snapper.

It will pack a 6,000mAh non-removable battery with 65W fast charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 3, 2022 11:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp will soon let you hide your online status from everyone
Apps
WhatsApp will soon let you hide your online status from everyone
Ola Electric slips to fourth spot as EV registrations fall amid fire fears

automobile

Ola Electric slips to fourth spot as EV registrations fall amid fire fears

Oppo Reno 8 series pricing, storage tipped ahead of July 18 India launch

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 8 series pricing, storage tipped ahead of July 18 India launch

Huawei Watch Fit to Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha: Top 5 smartwatches in India under Rs 10,000

Photo Gallery

Huawei Watch Fit to Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha: Top 5 smartwatches in India under Rs 10,000

OnePlus 10RT spotted on BIS ahead of India launch, key specifications tipped

Mobiles

OnePlus 10RT spotted on BIS ahead of India launch, key specifications tipped

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

ASUS ROG Phone 6 official images leaked ahead of July 5 launch

WhatsApp will soon let you hide your online status from everyone

Ola Electric slips to fourth spot as EV registrations fall amid fire fears

Oppo Reno 8 series pricing, storage tipped ahead of July 18 India launch

Huawei Watch Fit to Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha: Top 5 smartwatches in India under Rs 10,000

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Top 5 upcoming Smartphones in July

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Specifications & features compared

Explained: Processor and how is it different from an SoC?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video
One Plus Nord 2T launched at Rs.28,999, Check out the detailed first impression of the smartphone

Hands On

One Plus Nord 2T launched at Rs.28,999, Check out the detailed first impression of the smartphone
Top Five upcoming Smartphones coming in July, Watch the video

Features

Top Five upcoming Smartphones coming in July, Watch the video
Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India, Starting at Rs 7.9 Lac

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India, Starting at Rs 7.9 Lac

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999